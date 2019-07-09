19-jarige die met blote handen wolkenkrabber beklom: “Echt geen seconde bang geweest” Tom Tates

09 juli 2019

07u11

Bron: AD.nl 0 De man die gisteren in amper drie kwartier met blote handen en zonder enige veiligheidsuitrusting de 310 meter hoge wolkenkrabber The Shard in Londen beklom, blijkt de 19-jarige Brit George King. Hij bestudeerde de glazen toren acht maanden lang om te ontdekken wat de beste en minst gevaarlijke weg naar boven is. “Ik was vooraf een beetje nerveus, maar tijdens mijn tocht absoluut niet.”

Volgens King - een zogenoemde freeclimber - wilde hij de flat al sinds de opening in 2012 beklimmen. Gisteren besloot hij het daadwerkelijk te doen. Hoewel de politie hem na afloop op het dak aansprak op zijn ietwat roekeloze actie, wil King daar niets van weten. “Mijn tocht was extreem goed voorbereid. Toen ik naar The Shard liep, was ik in opperste concentratie. Alle angst was verdwenen en had plaatsgemaakt voor niks anders dan pure focus”, vertelde hij aan de website Lad Bible.

De sportieve Brit stelt dat hij allereerst voor zichzelf klimt, maar ook om anderen te inspireren. “Ik zie mijn actie als een uiting tegen alles wat doorsnee is en probeer mensen aan te moedigen om gepassioneerd te zijn, uniek te zijn en hun dromen te volgen.” Wel raadt hij mensen af zijn actie na te doen. “Dit is voor gevorderden.”



King bereidde zich op verschillende manieren voor. Allereerst was daar een intensieve fysieke training om voldoende lenigheid en spierkracht te ontwikkelen. “Maar ik moest ook gedetailleerde informatie over het gebouw verzamelen.” In het laatste geval rept hij over onder meer uitstekende sensoren, camera's en andere objecten zoals ballustrades en richels aan de buitenkant van The Shard. “Ik wist exact aan welke dingen ik me kon vasthouden.”

Tijdens zijn klimpartij keek hij zijn ogen uit. “Ik klom met een glimlach langs kantoren en keek er naar binnen. Soms werd ik opgemerkt door medewerkers. Die reageerden geschokt als ze me zagen. The Shard, zo heb ik ontdekt, is een zeer boeiende, verticale stad”, aldus King die zijn actie vooraf had besproken met zijn ouders. “Ze zijn bezorgd, maar steunen met op een gezonde, positieve manier. Stoppen zullen ze me nooit. Want ik ga toch wel mijn eigen gang. Verder ben ik niet bang voor de dood.”

