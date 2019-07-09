19-jarige die met blote handen wolkenkrabber beklom: “Echt geen seconde bang geweest”
Volgens King - een zogenoemde freeclimber - wilde hij de flat al sinds de opening in 2012 beklimmen. Gisteren besloot hij het daadwerkelijk te doen. Hoewel de politie hem na afloop op het dak aansprak op zijn ietwat roekeloze actie, wil King daar niets van weten. “Mijn tocht was extreem goed voorbereid. Toen ik naar The Shard liep, was ik in opperste concentratie. Alle angst was verdwenen en had plaatsgemaakt voor niks anders dan pure focus”, vertelde hij aan de website Lad Bible.
De sportieve Brit stelt dat hij allereerst voor zichzelf klimt, maar ook om anderen te inspireren. “Ik zie mijn actie als een uiting tegen alles wat doorsnee is en probeer mensen aan te moedigen om gepassioneerd te zijn, uniek te zijn en hun dromen te volgen.” Wel raadt hij mensen af zijn actie na te doen. “Dit is voor gevorderden.”
King bereidde zich op verschillende manieren voor. Allereerst was daar een intensieve fysieke training om voldoende lenigheid en spierkracht te ontwikkelen. “Maar ik moest ook gedetailleerde informatie over het gebouw verzamelen.” In het laatste geval rept hij over onder meer uitstekende sensoren, camera's en andere objecten zoals ballustrades en richels aan de buitenkant van The Shard. “Ik wist exact aan welke dingen ik me kon vasthouden.”
Tijdens zijn klimpartij keek hij zijn ogen uit. “Ik klom met een glimlach langs kantoren en keek er naar binnen. Soms werd ik opgemerkt door medewerkers. Die reageerden geschokt als ze me zagen. The Shard, zo heb ik ontdekt, is een zeer boeiende, verticale stad”, aldus King die zijn actie vooraf had besproken met zijn ouders. “Ze zijn bezorgd, maar steunen met op een gezonde, positieve manier. Stoppen zullen ze me nooit. Want ik ga toch wel mijn eigen gang. Verder ben ik niet bang voor de dood.”
Freesolo the shard. 45mins. A lot of misinformation about suction cups in the media at the moment. Here is a little snippet video. Enjoy 💚 I was thirteen and on a school trip when I first laid eyes on The Shard. I felt an immediate passion to climb it - the same type of passion I want to the world to feel. In the past I've been called a daredevil, an adrenaline junkie, a reckless teenager and much more. I've always found that these names come from those who are ignorant or misunderstood about what I really do and why. It takes years of training and careful preparation to be where I am today, and this practice is achievable only because I see myself as someone who has followed a respectable passion, albeit an unusual one. I believe that every single one of us has a gift. Your mission is to find that gift, make it your passion, and then make it your purpose. Since my climbing began, I've gone to places I never knew existed, met people I'll never lose touch with, and experienced things I could never have foreseen. Press are welcome to use footage at no cost as long as I am directly informed before publishing/broadcasting. * #ontheroofs #rooftopkillers #chasing_rooftops #chasing_cranes #urbex #urbexuk #urbanclimbing #rooftop_crew #basejump #shard #shardview
If you want a thing bad enough To go out and fight for it, Work day and night for it, Give up your time and your peace and your sleep for it If only desire of it Makes you quite mad enough Never to tire of it, Makes you hold all other things tawdry and cheap for it If life seems all empty and useless without it And all that you scheme and you dream is about it, If gladly you'll sweat for it, Fret for it, Plan for it, Lose all your terror of God or man for it, If you'll simply go after that thing that you want. With all your capacity, Strength and sagacity, Faith, hope and confidence, stern pertinacity, If neither cold poverty, famished and gaunt, Nor sickness nor pain Of body or brain Can turn you away from the thing that you want.
