14-jarige jongen doodgeschoten op straat in Philadelphia

Over *twenty* shell casings litter the street at 4th and Susquehanna where 5 people were shot. Four of the victims are between 11-14 y/o, a 14 has died. Police believe one of the two gunmen is possibly just 15. No arrests made. @6abc pic.twitter.com/NyU3A5ljz4

