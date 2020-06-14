14-jarig meisje doodt bekende Zuid-Afrikaanse danser en LGBTQ+-activist nl

14 juni 2020

12u33

Bron: Belga 0 Kirvan Fortuin, een Zuid-Afrikaanse danser en LGBTQ+-activist die regelmatig in Nederland woonde en werkte, is in een voorstad van Kaapstad neergestoken. Dat meldden plaatselijke media vandaag.

Volgens de politie kreeg hij in de nacht van vrijdag op zaterdag ruzie met een minderjarig meisje in Macassar. Het meisje zou hem daarbij hebben neergestoken. Op weg naar het ziekenhuis overleed hij. Het 14-jarige meisje is als moordverdachte aangehouden en wordt voor een kinderrechter geleid.

De 28-jarige Fortuin genoot bekendheid in zowel Zuid-Afrika als Nederland. De minister van Cultuur en Sport van de provincie West-Kaap, Anroux Marais, zei in een reactie dat "Fortuin een voorbeeld was hoe hard werken en talent de weg kunnen openen naar succes. Hij was een rijzende ster in Zuid-Afrika en had een veelbelovende toekomst voor zich". Fortuin werkte veel voor een aantal Nederlandse festivals, dansgroepen en stichtingen.