11-jarige jongen uit Gaza rapt over oorlog tussen Israël en Palestina NLA

18 augustus 2020

10u51

Bron: Reuters 4 De Gazaanse rapper Abdel-Rahman Al Shantti, op Instagram bekend als MCA Abdul, is nog maar elf, maar rapt al over oorlog en lijden in Palestina. Hij rapt in het Engels om zo duizenden mensen te bereiken met “een boodschap van vrede en menselijkheid”.

Al Shantti deelde een video op Instagram waar hij, omringd door zijn schoolvrienden in hetzelfde uniform, voor zijn school in Gaza-Stad staat. In de video rapt hij de Palestijnse versie van het lied ‘See You Again’ van Wiz Khalifa.

De tekst van het lied gaat over leven in Palestina, waar al jarenlang een oorlog met Israël woedt. “Wij willen vrede en liefde, maar ons leven staat op het spel”, rapt Al Shantti. “Sommige dingen zullen nooit veranderen, sommige zullen hetzelfde blijven, maar als alles is afgelopen, zal Palestina blijven bestaan.”



In een ander lied, ‘Peace’, rapt Al Shantti over zijn herinneringen aan de oorlog met Israël in 2009: “Ik werd geboren in Gaza-Stad en het eerste dat ik hoorde was een geweerschot. Bij mijn eerste ademhaling proefde ik buskruit.”

Zijn moedertaal is Arabisch, maar hij rapt in vloeiend Engels. In een interview met persagentschap Reuters zegt hij dat hij dat geleerd heeft door naar Amerikaanse rappers als Eminem, Tupac en DJ Khaled te luisteren. “Ik wil zoals Eminem zijn. Ik bedoel niet dat ik zijn stijl wil kopiëren, want ik heb mijn eigen stijl. Maar hij is mijn idool”, zegt hij.

Met zijn teksten wil hij de wereld tonen welke moeilijkheden Gazanen hebben. Economen zeggen dat de Israëlische grensblokkade, volgens Israël om zich te beschermen tegen Hamas, tot stijgende armoede in het gebied leidt.

“Mijn boodschap is er een van vrede. Ik wil die naar zoveel mogelijk mensen overbrengen”, zegt Al Shantti. “Ik wil tonen hoe ik in Gaza leef.” Zo staat hij bijvoorbeeld in een filmpje voor een muziekwinkel en vertelt hij dat dat de enige is in heel Gaza, een stad met bijna 2 miljoen inwoners.