11-jarige jongen sterft nadat hij vriendje uit bevroren vijver redt, maar dan zelf komt vast te zitten

We implore parents - make sure your kids know the ice in the city of New York, on these lakes and ponds, is not safe -#FDNY Deputy Chief Healy from the scene at Forest Park #Queens, where a child was removed from the water after falling through the ice https://t.co/hRjTPmZLHn pic.twitter.com/6CD3T9EyaV

