10 doden en 17 gewonden bij crash tussen bus en vrachtwagen in Egypte

A terrible accident in #PortSaid , and news of the deaths and injuries in the collision of the Lotus bus. I wish the speedy recovery of all the injured and the survival of God in all cases of death.#Egypt #Today #Cairo #بورسعيد pic.twitter.com/dJHLmyyqDM

🅰hmad 🅰L 🅰yachi 🌎(@ AhmadAlAyachi)