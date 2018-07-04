“Ze noemen me een freak”: moeder geeft zoontje van 2 jaar nog altijd borstvoeding en niet iedereen kan daarmee om KVDS

Bron: Instagram, The Mirror 4 Een Amerikaanse moeder krijgt flink wat kritiek omdat ze haar zoontje Archer van 2 jaar nog altijd de borst geeft. Ze deelt haar ervaringen op Instagram en niet iedereen is daar even positief. “Sommigen noemen me zelfs een freak”, vertelt Becky Vieira (42) uit San Francisco.

Vieira was nochtans niet altijd zo pro borstvoeding. Toen haar wens om moeder te worden op haar 40ste eindelijk in vervulling ging, besloot ze om Archer de borst te geven omdat iedereen zei dat het goed was voor de baby. Maar prettig vond ze het aanvankelijk niet.

Pijnlijk

“Ik haatte het. Het was raar en pijnlijk”, vertelt ze op Instagram en in de Britse krant The Mirror. “Erg oncomfortabel. Het voelde alsof iemand met schuurpapier over mijn tepel ging en die in een potloodscherper stak. Maar ik zag hoe gezond hij was en hoe hij groeide en besloot door te zetten. Met verloop van tijd en veel oefening en geduld begon het beter te gaan. Toen Archer reflux bleek te hebben, maakte mijn pediater zich zorgen dat de flessenvoeding de situatie zou verergeren. Ik besloot dat ik nog even verder zou doen om hem voorbij zijn refluxprobleem te helpen en dan zou stoppen. Maar daar bleef het niet bij.” (lees hieronder verder)

Intussen is Archer 22 maanden en heeft hij al tandjes, maar moeder en zoon blijven verder doen. Als aanvulling op het vaste voedsel dat hij eet sinds hij zes maanden is. Meestal doen ze het ’s morgens en nog twee keer later op de dag. Ze hebben hun techniek intussen zelfs verfijnd zodat ze hem nu zelfs kan voeden terwijl ze kookt, stofzuigt of zelfs op het toilet zit.

Borst

Het is niet altijd even aangenaam, zo geeft ze toe. “Soms grijpt hij plots mijn borst vast en dat is niet leuk. Dan kruipt hij op me, trekt hij mijn shirt omhoog en mijn bh opzij. Dan knijpt hij, draait hij en krabt hij. Sommige vrouwen zeggen dat ze geen kind zouden kunnen zogen dat tanden heeft. Hij heeft me wel al een aantal keer gebeten als hij in slaap viel.” (lees hieronder verder)

Toch denken ze nog niet meteen aan stoppen: “We bekijken het dag per dag”, vertelt ze. “Zolang we er ons allebei goed bij voelen, gaan we gewoon door. Maar het wordt wel wat minder comfortabel nu hij groter wordt. Het is erg dubbel. Enerzijds wil ik soms dat het ophoudt, maar anderzijds ben ik ook bang om een einde te maken aan onze reis samen. Bang dat hij groter wordt. Bang dat ik misschien terug zal vallen in de zware postnatale depressie die ik na zijn geboorte had.”

Ze deelt haar ervaringen op Instagram en daar krijgt ze gemengde reacties. Sommige moeders staan achter haar en vertellen dat ze het ook zo doen. Ze zeggen dat ze zich minder alleen voelen door haar verhalen en dat ze blij zijn dat het bijdraagt aan het normaliseren van langdurige borstvoeding. “Ook heel wat moeders die zelf geen borstvoeding konden geven, steunen me en moedigen me aan om door te gaan. Anderen vertellen me dan weer hoezeer ze het missen.” (lees hieronder verder)

Maar er zijn ook mindere reacties. “Er zijn trollen die me hun ongevraagde mening geven en zeggen dat het fout is om nu nog de borst te geven aan mijn zoon. Volgens hen laat ik mijn zoon toe om zich slecht te gedragen. Ze noemen me een freak. Sommige mannen zeggen dan weer dat het “sexy” is en dat mijn zoon “geluk” heeft. Ze sturen me soms niets verhullende foto’s.”

“Ach ik probeer mezelf eraan te herinneren dat niemand buiten ikzelf, mijn man en mijn pediater weet wat best is voor Archer”, zegt ze nog. “Soms kan ik die negatieve stemmen niet buiten houden, maar ik volg toch altijd mijn buikgevoel en mijn instinct. Daarmee ben ik toch al zo ver geraakt.”