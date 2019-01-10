“We denken zelfs aan kindje”: Shane zit met zware beperking aan rolstoel gekluisterd, maar in de liefde wint hij de jackpot Sven Van Malderen

10 januari 2019

14u07

Bron: Daily Mail 0 Hij: een man met een zware beperking uit Pennsylvania, die sinds z’n tweede in een rolstoel zit. Zij: een vrolijke spring-in-’t-veld uit Minneapolis die zorgeloos door het leven fladdert. Op het eerste zicht lijken Shane Burcaw (26) en Hannah Aylward (25) niet voor elkaar bestemd, maar drie jaar geleden werden ze toch stapelverliefd op elkaar. In enkele inspirerende YouTubevideo’s zetten de tortelduifjes de passie voor elkaar in de verf. “We denken zelfs aan een kindje”, klinkt het.

Burcaw werd geboren met de ziekte van Werdnig-Hoffman, een aandoening waarbij de zenuwcellen in het ruggenmerg de spieren niet goed kunnen aansturen. Meerdere spieren van het lichaam kunnen daardoor ernstig verlamd raken.

Drie jaar geleden zag Hannah een reportage op tv over het harde leven van Shane. Het viel haar op hoe hij niet bij de pakken bleef zitten: hij praatte vrijuit over zijn handicap en had er ook al een boek over geschreven.

Het meisje was zodanig onder de indruk dat ze hem via mail complimenteerde met zijn gevoel voor humor. “Ik voelde meteen dat ik deze persoon beter moest leren kennen, over zijn ziekte repte ik in eerste instantie geen woord. Mijn hart maakte sprongetjes, mijn vingers jeukten om hem telkens weer een antwoord te kunnen sturen.”

Via sms’jes en FaceTime kon hun liefde verder ontluiken. Hannah reisde vervolgens voor vier dagen naar zijn woonplaats in Pennsylvania. De gevoelens werden er alleen maar sterker door.

Vorig jaar ging het bijzondere koppel samenwonen in Minneapolis, zo kan Hannah tenminste haar studies aan de universiteit afwerken. Ze begonnen samen ook vlogs te maken, met een nobel doel. “We willen dat een relatie als de onze als heel normaal beschouwd wordt”, stelt Shane.

“Als Hannah en ik op stap gaan, denkt iedereen sowieso dat ze mijn verzorgster of mijn zus is. Of erger nog, mijn moeder. Dat we elkaar graag zien, komt bij de mensen blijkbaar niet op. Er hangen veel taboes rond iemand met een beperking. Een van de hardnekkigste is dat die persoon geen romantiek zou kennen. Dat is zever natuurlijk.”

Het stel toont in de filmpjes onder meer hoe ze knuffelen en hoe ze matchende tatoeages lieten zetten. Maar ze stellen ook maatschappelijke zaken aan de kaak: toen Shane bijvoorbeeld in een treinstation in Londen naar het toilet wilde gaan, was de accommodatie er niet op voorzien. Er zat uiteindelijk niets anders op dan zijn gevoeg op de grond te doen (zie filmpje hieronder).

Shane en Hannah beantwoorden daarnaast ook vragen van hun fans. Met stip op nummer één: hoe doen jullie dat in bed? De man lost de ‘netelige kwestie’ met een kwinkslag op. “Stop alstublieft met die vraag te stellen”, klinkt het in een filmpje dat gisteren online gezet werd. “We zijn intiem, daar maken we geen geheim van. Maar hoe precies, dat gaan we niet zeggen. Tenzij we in ruil van de tv natuurlijk een zot bedrag zouden krijgen.”

“Maar het moge duidelijk zijn: we zijn op dat moment geen diagrammen aan het tekenen”, besluit Hannah. Nee, aan humor ontbreekt het die twee heus niet.