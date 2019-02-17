“Waarom ik mijn hersentumor naar Antarctica stuurde” ADN

17 februari 2019

17u57

Bron: BBC News 1 Youtube-ster Simone Giertz (28) staat bekend om haar doldwaze uitvindingen en gekke, hartelijke humor. Maar het lachen verging haar in april 2018, toen bleek dat ze een hersentumor had. Toch probeert Simone zich met humor door de moeilijke momenten te worstelen. Zo doopte ze haar grote vijand ‘Brian’. En toen tumor Brian operatief verwijderd was, kreeg hij een enkel reisje… naar Antarctica.

Simone Giertz is origineel van Zweden, maar woont nu in San Francisco. Ze werd beroemd op Youtube dankzij allerlei dwaze machines en snufjes die ze uitvindt om haar te helpen met alledaagse taakjes, zoals het aanbrengen van lippenstift of een ontbijt verorberen. Meestal eindigt dat in een spectaculaire knoeiboel. En dus doopte ze zichzelf gepast “de koningin van slechte robots, de minnares van defecten en de moeder van verschrikkelijke bedenksels.”

Sinds haar eerste video van een ‘slechte robot’ in 2015, heeft ze meer dan 1,5 miljoen Youtube-abonnees bijeen geschaard. Maar in april vorig jaar postte ze plots een video die anders was dan alle anderen. Ze was gediagnosticeerd met een goedaardige hersentumor “zo groot als een golfbal”, vertelde ze. Een operatie om het grootste deel ervan te verwijderen, zou volgen. De boodschap zelf was er wel eentje ‘typisch Simone’, met de nodige lolletjes dus. Ook in haar video’s en posts daarna bleef ze haar humor aansnijden om met het onding - Brian gedoopt, een anagram van ‘brain’ - te leren leven.

“Ik ben hoe ik ben”, verklaart Simone aan BBC News. “Humor is de enige manier die ik ken om met zoiets om te gaan. Soms denk ik dat ik mezelf niet helemaal heb toegelaten dit serieus te nemen, omdat ik altijd de eerste moet zijn om ermee te lachen. Maar ik heb ook veel kracht uit die grappige momenten gehaald.”

Dat de operatie om Brian te verwijderen intussen achter de rug is, wisten haar vele volgers wel. Dat ze haar tumor doodleuk naar huis had genomen… dat niet. En al helemaal niet dat ze Brian in tussentijd naar Antarctica heeft verbannen. Begin deze maand postte de 28-jarige een foto op Instagram, die momenteel viraal gaat. “Zie je die ijsberg op de achtergrond? Dat is Antarctica”, schreef ze erbij. “En dat roos ding links? Dat is mijn hersentumor.”

Zo afgelegen mogelijk

Normaal ging Simone eind 2018 zelf naar Antarctica om mee aan een documentaire te werken, maar door haar gezondheidsproblemen kon ze niet mee. Een vriendin ging wel, om ter plaatse waterbeertjes (Tardigrada) te bestuderen. Of zij misschien iets voor Simone moest meenemen? Dat moest je haar geen twee keer vragen: Brian.

“Ik vond het een heel schattig en aandoenlijk idee”, voegt vriendin Ariel Waldman toe. “Tijdens een urenlange trektocht bij de Canada-gletsjer had ik het perfecte plekje gevonden. Ik vond dat het blauwe van de gletsjer mooi afstak tegen het roze van de hersentumor.” Voor Simone zelf had het iets van een ‘poëtische rechtvaardigheid’. “Als ik zelf niet kon gaan omdat ik te ziek was, was het maar eerlijk ook dat het ding dat me tegenhield, wel ging. Ik wilde hem gewoon naar de meest afgelegen plek ter wereld sturen.”

Begin dit jaar kwam er helaas wel opnieuw slecht nieuws. Een deel van de tumor die de dokters niet konden verwijderen omdat dat te gevaarlijk was, is opnieuw aan het groeien. Simone krijgt nu bestraling. “2019 leek zo geweldig te kunnen beginnen. En plots leek het alsof ik een marathon moest lopen waar ik niet voor had getraind, waar ik me zelfs niet voor had ingeschreven. Ik jog mijn weg er nu maar door.”

Haar humor en veerkracht is ze niet kwijt. “Ik ben niet het meisje met de hersentumor. Ik ben het meisje dat haar hersentumor naar Antarctica stuurde.”