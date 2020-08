‘Verdachte van dubbele moord Kenosha (17) bezocht Trump-rally’

It is being reported that the shooter is a 17 year old who drove to #Kenosha from Antioch, Illinois with an AR-15 looking for trouble. He murdered 2 people and wounded a man who will lose his arm as a result.



Where is @realDonaldTrump complaining about outside agitators? pic.twitter.com/dBaF7R88zK

Bishop Talbert Swan(@ TalbertSwan)