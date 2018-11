"Nederlandse EU-gezant uit Tanzania gezet"

Kwa mujibu wa Jarida la Africa Intellingence Toleo la leo

balozi wa EU afurushwa Tanzania

The head of the European Union in Dar es Salaam, Roeland van de Geer, has been asked by the government to leave Tanzanian soil as of tomorrow

3 November, according to information obtained pic.twitter.com/FdPo8TU7MH

liberty(@ Oraibtz)