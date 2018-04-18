"Mijn instructeur was bewusteloos en de grond kwam steeds dichterbij": Emma keek de dood in de ogen tijdens desastreuze skydive Sven Van Malderen

18 april 2018

14u43

Bron: News.com.au 0 Een parachute die maar half open ging en de instructeur die tijdens de duosprong bewusteloos raakte: Emma Carey heeft de dood in de ogen gekeken toen ze vijf jaar geleden haar allereerste skydive in Zwitserland uitvoerde. De 25-jarige Australische brak onder meer haar rug, bekken en kaak, haar tanden raakten compleet verbijzeld. De dokters vreesden dat ze vanwege een verlamming nooit meer zou kunnen lopen, maar dat was buiten haar enorme wilskracht gerekend.

Carey wilde in 2013 drie maanden lang Europa verkennen met de rugzak. Het noodlot sloeg echter al toe op dag vijf. "Ik ging in Zwitserland skydiven, dat stond al lang vast. Ik was niet nerveus, maar stond wel te popelen van enthousiasme. Dat moment toen we uit het vliegtuig sprongen: ongelooflijk! De vrije val gaf me een vredig gevoel, je maakt alles heel bewust mee."

Die euforie zou echter niet blijven duren. "Toen mijn instructeur de parachute opentrok, raakte ik in de war. We vertraagden wel een beetje, maar het valscherm hing niet boven ons. Ik kreeg ook geen antwoord meer. Wat was er aan het gebeuren? Hoe dichter we bij de grond kwamen, hoe meer ik besefte dat er iets grondig fout zat."

"De gedachten die door mijn hoofd flitsten, waren surreëel. Een uur eerder was ik nog die zorgeloze meid die van haar vakantie genoot. En nu ging ik plots sterven. Ik was me al aan het afvragen hoe dat zou aanvoelen."

De precieze toedracht blijft onduidelijk. Vermoed wordt dat de instructeur de parachute te laat opentrok, waardoor ook het noodvalscherm geactiveerd diende te worden. De koorden spanden zich echter rond de nek van de instructeur, waardoor die bewusteloos raakte.

De klap op aarde kwam ontzettend hard aan. Emma landde op haar buik en brak zo de val van haar instructeur. "Daar lag ik dus, met mijn gezicht tegen de grond en een bewusteloze man op mijn rug. Ik wilde hem van mij afduwen, maar toen drong het besef messcherp door: ik kon mijn benen niet meer bewegen."

"Tot op de dag van vandaag heb ik dat eenzame gevoel niet onder woorden kunnen brengen. Volgens mij zal het me nooit deftig lukken. Kon ik die minuten van radeloosheid maar uit mijn geheugen wissen."

De twee waren niet geland op de voorziene plek. Het duurde volgens Emma dan ook een eeuwigheid vooraleer ze hulp kreeg. "We lagen in het midden van een veld. Mijn beste vriend was na mij gesprongen, we moesten dus wachten tot hij bij ons raakte. Uiteindelijk vond hij enkele voorbijgangers en kon hij met hun telefoon de reddingshelikopter verwittigen."

Emma lag een maand in een Zwitsers ziekenhuis, daarna volgden drie maanden revalidatie in Sydney. "Na die periode kon ik eindelijk voorzichtig mijn eerste stapjes zetten. Eerst met een looprek, dan krukken en uiteindelijk lukte het mij zonder hulp."

De donkerste periode beleefde de jongedame echter toen ze thuis zat. "Niets was nog hetzelfde: ik kon niet meer rondwandelen in mijn eigen woning, enkele vrienden lieten me vallen, ik kon niet meer gaan werken en de straten waar ik vroeger ging joggen, moest ik nu met de rolstoel doen: elk aspect van mijn leven was veranderd, daar moest ik me mee zien te verzoenen."

"Mijn leven draaide twintig jaar lang rond sport en bewegen, nu moest ik plezier in andere zaken leren vinden. Ik heb er veel van geleerd: geluk moet ik voortaan in mezelf zoeken, zo kan het ook niet meer van me afgenomen worden."

Het vreselijke ongeval is intussen al vijf jaar geleden, maar nog steeds is Emma aan het afzien. "De pijn probeer ik te bestrijden met massage en stretchoefeningen. Pijnstillers probeer ik zo veel mogelijk te vermijden. Ik heb ook een katheter voor mijn blaasproblemen. Daar kruipt veel tijd in en ik krijg er infecties van."

Alle dokters die Emma contacteerde, voorspellen dat ze ooit weer in een rolstoel zal belanden. "Ik weiger dat te geloven, maar anderzijds kan ik mijn benen niet langer blindelings vertrouwen. Dat besef ik ook wel."

Ondanks de schrikwekkende prognose blijft Emma haar goede luim behouden. Op zondag 6 mei zal ze aan de start staan van Wings for Life World Run, een loopwedstrijd waarvan de opbrengst integraal naar onderzoek tegen ruggenmergletsels gaat. "Ik begin om 21 uur in Melbourne, maar dat evenement vindt wereldwijd plaats. Bedoeling is om voor de 'catcher car' te blijven, anders zit je race erop. Vorig jaar deed ik het in een rolstoel, maar nu zal ik wandelen."

De datum van het ongeval liet Emma op haar arm tatoeëren. "Veel mensen vinden dat vreemd, maar ik had toen ook kunnen sterven. Die datum deed me inzien dat ik van het leven houd, alsof ik herboren werd. Elke dag extra die ik overleef na die noodlottige negende juni ervaar ik als een zegen."