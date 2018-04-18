"Mijn instructeur was bewusteloos en de grond kwam steeds dichterbij": Emma keek de dood in de ogen tijdens desastreuze skydive
Carey wilde in 2013 drie maanden lang Europa verkennen met de rugzak. Het noodlot sloeg echter al toe op dag vijf. "Ik ging in Zwitserland skydiven, dat stond al lang vast. Ik was niet nerveus, maar stond wel te popelen van enthousiasme. Dat moment toen we uit het vliegtuig sprongen: ongelooflijk! De vrije val gaf me een vredig gevoel, je maakt alles heel bewust mee."
Die euforie zou echter niet blijven duren. "Toen mijn instructeur de parachute opentrok, raakte ik in de war. We vertraagden wel een beetje, maar het valscherm hing niet boven ons. Ik kreeg ook geen antwoord meer. Wat was er aan het gebeuren? Hoe dichter we bij de grond kwamen, hoe meer ik besefte dat er iets grondig fout zat."
To whoever is reading this... thank you. I don’t know how you found me or what made you personally want to start following along with my journey, but I’m so glad you did. It’s pretty wild to know that there are now over 100,000 of you here and it actually makes me really proud. Not because getting followers is something to strive for, but proud because I somehow turned my life into something that so many people want to be a part of. I never planned on sharing my story publicly, writing about it or becoming someone that people look to for inspiration. When my accident happened, there was never a moment where I thought it was going to turn into something good. It wasn’t inspiring or beautiful or motivating, it was just plain horrific and I didn’t want to go through it. Imagine if someone told me back then, when I was laying on the ground with my face in the dirt, that one day I would be talking about that very moment to thousands of people who believe in me and want to listen to all of the lessons I’ve learnt. I wouldn’t have believed them for a second. In that moment I honestly thought my life was over. Imagine if I knew that it was only just beginning. I don’t know how I went from there to here but I’m really thankful for all of your love over the past few years. Some days are harder than others, but on the hard ones I know I can always rely on some kind words, advice or laughter from you guys. I think that my journey would have been a whole lot different if I didn’t have you all to push and motivate me, so from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Ps. These sunnies are from @diffeyewear and are actually pretty special. For every pair of sunglasses sold, they donate a pair of reading glasses which is such an incredible idea! If you want to be a part of it, I have a discount code for you guys on my story 💛 If you’re still reading this, thank you for helping me create a beautiful life for that 20 year old girl who fell from the sky x
"De gedachten die door mijn hoofd flitsten, waren surreëel. Een uur eerder was ik nog die zorgeloze meid die van haar vakantie genoot. En nu ging ik plots sterven. Ik was me al aan het afvragen hoe dat zou aanvoelen."
De precieze toedracht blijft onduidelijk. Vermoed wordt dat de instructeur de parachute te laat opentrok, waardoor ook het noodvalscherm geactiveerd diende te worden. De koorden spanden zich echter rond de nek van de instructeur, waardoor die bewusteloos raakte.
I can’t even explain to you how good it feels to be working out again after a solid year of sitting on ma bum 🍑 I know you’re probably so sick of hearing it from me but I feel like it can never be said enough... move yo body! Why? Because you can!! Think of a workout as an experience you are insanely lucky to have and embrace how good it makes you feel. It’s not a chore, it’s a flipping privilege. Don’t work out because you hate your body, work out because you bloody LOVE it! I promise you, if you change your perspective, you will want to get sweaty every day of your life and it will never be something you dread 💦💪🏻☺️ Ps. My nurse says I don’t have long at all until I can be back on my feet (#healtheheel going strong 🙈), so until then it’s upper body but I can’t wait to see what my legs can do!! Ahhh life, I LOVE YOU!! 💛
De klap op aarde kwam ontzettend hard aan. Emma landde op haar buik en brak zo de val van haar instructeur. "Daar lag ik dus, met mijn gezicht tegen de grond en een bewusteloze man op mijn rug. Ik wilde hem van mij afduwen, maar toen drong het besef messcherp door: ik kon mijn benen niet meer bewegen."
"Tot op de dag van vandaag heb ik dat eenzame gevoel niet onder woorden kunnen brengen. Volgens mij zal het me nooit deftig lukken. Kon ik die minuten van radeloosheid maar uit mijn geheugen wissen."
So I finally filmed it... 'How I Became A Paraplegic, My Skydiving Accident' 😳 This video might not be what you'd expect, it's a side to me that you don't normally see on here. Since my accident, a lot of people like to call me 'inspirational' or 'brave' but I just wanted to share with you the REAL story of what happened without embellishing it, so you can see that not every story is inspiring at first. I hope this video can help someone going through a tough situation to realize that it is OKAY to feel hurt and upset. The strong people you look up to and admire have all been there too. My voice is so croaky throughout the video because I never really speak about this stuff but I knew it was time. Please let me know what you think 💛 link in bio x
De twee waren niet geland op de voorziene plek. Het duurde volgens Emma dan ook een eeuwigheid vooraleer ze hulp kreeg. "We lagen in het midden van een veld. Mijn beste vriend was na mij gesprongen, we moesten dus wachten tot hij bij ons raakte. Uiteindelijk vond hij enkele voorbijgangers en kon hij met hun telefoon de reddingshelikopter verwittigen."
Health update 😬 you guys have been so kind and caring while I've been unwell so I thought I'd take a minute to update you on how it's all going. The amazing news is that my foot is looking way way way better and is now out of the danger zone (not being amputated anytime soon yayyyyy 💪🏻). There is still a massive hole in my heel though, so I have to stay off it and use my wheelchair for the next few months. Me being me though... I made the situation a litttttle bit harder when I sat on something hot and got a massive burn on my bum 😳. So now I have to stay off my bum as well, to avoid it turning into a pressure sore. Basically this means no walking and also no sitting in my wheelchair, so getting around is pretty rough at the moment. I've had to spend a whole lot of time in bed lying on my belly and I will have to keep doing that until my bum heals. I kind of feel like both of these things should be upsetting me but honestly I'm feeling amazing. I'm surrounded by amazing people who are looking after me ridiculously well and I know I'm learning from this. There's a reason for it and I know I'm growing because of it 💛 PS. If you're wondering how I got both of these injuries, it's because I don't have any feeling in my feet or bum so I didn't know they were in pain when I hurt them. PPS. I've been putting all the gross photo and video updates on my Snapchat if you want to see how it's going 😏 'em_careyy' Love you guys #healtheheel #healthebutt #healmysoul 😂
Emma lag een maand in een Zwitsers ziekenhuis, daarna volgden drie maanden revalidatie in Sydney. "Na die periode kon ik eindelijk voorzichtig mijn eerste stapjes zetten. Eerst met een looprek, dan krukken en uiteindelijk lukte het mij zonder hulp."
De donkerste periode beleefde de jongedame echter toen ze thuis zat. "Niets was nog hetzelfde: ik kon niet meer rondwandelen in mijn eigen woning, enkele vrienden lieten me vallen, ik kon niet meer gaan werken en de straten waar ik vroeger ging joggen, moest ik nu met de rolstoel doen: elk aspect van mijn leven was veranderd, daar moest ik me mee zien te verzoenen."
Going to the gym, exercising and getting sweaty is something so many of us take for granted or even start to dread and avoid. Moving our bodies is genuinely one of the biggest blessings we have as humans but for some reason a lot of us tend to perceive this gift in the wrong way. We can see exercise as a chore and something we HAVE to do, rather than as something we are incredibly blessed to be able to do. We can start to use it as a form of punishment when we don't like our appearance and want to change it. And basically, we can let it become something we do because we hate our bodies and not because we love them. I haven't been able to move my body the way I would like to for almost 4 years now and for the past 4 months I've pretty much had to stop exercising completely. This has been a big deal for me because for my whole life, exercise has been a massive part of who I am. The endorphin and energy rush that I get from working out is what allows me to be my energetic and bubbly self. I didn't always realise this though... even though I've always been incredibly active, I was someone who started to exercise for the wrong reasons as I got older. I would force myself to go to the gym because I wanted to look better. I would put on my shoes to go for a run but then go back inside because I couldn't be bothered. My view of exercise was entirely different because I genuinely didn't realise how much of a privilege and blessing it is. I wish it didn't take me losing the use of my legs to realise how much I love them. I wish it didn't take me not being able to run to realise how much I love running. I wish it didn't take something so drastic to realise something so simple. That's why I'm passing the message on to you guys, because I want you to be able to learn the lessons without having to go through the pain. Please please please, love your bodies for all that they can do. Workout with a huge smile on your face and feel nothing but gratitude for the muscle soreness, sweat and exhaustion you feel. Don't exercise because you feel like you have to, do it purely because you can. If you can, you must 😉
"Mijn leven draaide twintig jaar lang rond sport en bewegen, nu moest ik plezier in andere zaken leren vinden. Ik heb er veel van geleerd: geluk moet ik voortaan in mezelf zoeken, zo kan het ook niet meer van me afgenomen worden."
So today marks 2 and a half years since my life changed completely. At this exact time 30 months ago I was in Switzerland about to jump out of a helicopter with absolutely no idea of what was ahead of me... a freak skydiving accident, falling to the ground thinking I was about to die, then landing and feeling relieved that I didn't die, realizing I couldn't move my legs then wishing I did actually die, being told I was a paraplegic and that I would never walk again, then somehow learning to walk again... It's been an insane roller-coaster and it's still so hard for me to wrap my head around it all. When something as major as this happens in your life, it's hard to not let it define you and become your whole identity. People see me as either 'the skydive accident girl' or 'the girl who learnt to walk again' but I am both and neither of those things at the same time. One of the most important things I've learnt in this 2 and a half years is that I am not defined by my accident or my injury. Even though the physical difference between these two pictures is obvious, it's the emotional difference which has been the most important and rewarding. I am more than a skydive accident, I am more than my wheelchair, I am more than a miraculous recovery, I am more than my last 30 months, I am more than a walking paraplegic. I am more than what has happened to me, I am whatever I choose to become. And to whoever is reading this, so are you. #iammorethan
Het vreselijke ongeval is intussen al vijf jaar geleden, maar nog steeds is Emma aan het afzien. "De pijn probeer ik te bestrijden met massage en stretchoefeningen. Pijnstillers probeer ik zo veel mogelijk te vermijden. Ik heb ook een katheter voor mijn blaasproblemen. Daar kruipt veel tijd in en ik krijg er infecties van."
The difference just 30 minutes of stretching can make 👆. It might not look like much from the outside but let me tell you, it feels like the world. Hands up if you have ever suffered from back pain 🙋🙋🙋. When I left hospital after breaking my back, I was handed a box of ridiculously strong painkillers and was told to take them whenever I get sore (which happens to be all the time). I listened because I didn't think I had any other choice but to be honest the thought of constantly masking the pain with medicine never really sat right with me. A few months later I got a random message from @elle_fit and she had no idea if it would help, but suggested stretching for pain relief, so super intrigued and desperate I replied and said YES PLEASE. Fast forward three years and not only has she become one of my best friends but she has helped me beyond belief. She introduced me to stretching and reduced my back pain dramatically. Yesterday @elle_fit released her brand spanking new stretching guide and it is FILLED with everything you need to know about stretching and the million ways it can help you. Today, between these two pictures, I did the 'express session' for lower back pain which is a quick and easy combo of stretches that help take the pain away. If you are suffering with pain (anywhere in the body not just the back), please please please take my advice and try something new before going straight for the painkillers. Rather than just masking the symptoms, we can work on fixing the actual problem and getting long term benefits without any side-effects. Ps. You might have noticed that I never ever do paid posts or promote anything at all... so you can trust that I am telling you this because I KNOW that it will be beneficial to so many of you. I truly hope it can help you like it has for me 💛 head to @elle_fit's page to see the guide for yourself x
Alle dokters die Emma contacteerde, voorspellen dat ze ooit weer in een rolstoel zal belanden. "Ik weiger dat te geloven, maar anderzijds kan ik mijn benen niet langer blindelings vertrouwen. Dat besef ik ook wel."
You guys have been asking what happened to my foot and I’ve never really told the whole story, so I thought it was time to explain. It all started over 6 months ago when I was drawing the mural at Bondi. I got a cut in the bottom of my foot but because I can’t feel my feet, I didn’t realise it was hurt. The next day my entire leg was ridiculously swollen and the cut looked pretty bad so I went to hospital. They said it was infected so put me on antibiotics and kept me in overnight. A week went by and it wasn’t getting any better so I went back and again they said it was infected and put me on antibiotics. This happened 4 times and by now I had been on antibiotics for nearly 2 months, so I was convinced they weren’t helping at all. I was then referred to an orthopaedic surgeon and here is where things got really bad. The surgeon told me way too casually that my foot might have to be amputated. He then put my foot in a cast like what you get when you break your leg, but because it was the middle of summer and ridiculously hot, the cast basically just became a pool of sweat and bacteria. A week later they took the cast off to check on the wound and my foot was white. The skin had gone necrotic which basically means it had started to die. I saw my foot and started crying because I knew it wasn’t good. The doctor seemed to think it looked great though, so he put on another cast and said to leave it on for a month. This is when a friend sent a photo of my foot to @holistic.nursing.solutions who told me to get the cast removed immediately. She said my foot was dying and that even one more day in the cast could mean that I might have to have it amputated. Since then I have been seeing Amy and she has brought my foot back to life and now the hole is finally getting soo small! I don’t want to be angry about it but it does hurt to know that if I trusted the surgeon, I literally wouldn’t have a foot right now. Luckily we can all learn from this and know that if you ever have a bad feeling about what a doctor is telling you, then you should listen to your intuition. You know your body best so ALWAYS get a second opinion. Progress photos on my insta story 💛 #healtheheel
Ondanks de schrikwekkende prognose blijft Emma haar goede luim behouden. Op zondag 6 mei zal ze aan de start staan van Wings for Life World Run, een loopwedstrijd waarvan de opbrengst integraal naar onderzoek tegen ruggenmergletsels gaat. "Ik begin om 21 uur in Melbourne, maar dat evenement vindt wereldwijd plaats. Bedoeling is om voor de 'catcher car' te blijven, anders zit je race erop. Vorig jaar deed ik het in een rolstoel, maar nu zal ik wandelen."
De datum van het ongeval liet Emma op haar arm tatoeëren. "Veel mensen vinden dat vreemd, maar ik had toen ook kunnen sterven. Die datum deed me inzien dat ik van het leven houd, alsof ik herboren werd. Elke dag extra die ik overleef na die noodlottige negende juni ervaar ik als een zegen."
