“Levensgevaarlijke” orkaan Laura bereikt Amerikaanse kust met windsnelheden tot 240 km/u

At 1 am CDT, Hurricane #Laura has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Cameron as a category 4 #hurricane. Maximum sustained winds were 150 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb. Potentially catastrophic impacts will continue. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/GVWRnmGejy

National Hurricane Center(@ NHC_Atlantic)