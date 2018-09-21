"Je hebt al zoon met syndroom van Down, wil je er nog zo een?" Zwangere actrice (49) slaat gast uit publiek na kwetsende opmerking Sven Van Malderen

Bron: Daily Mail 5 Commotie in een Russische talkshow: een actrice kwam er vertellen waarom ze op 49-jarige leeftijd toch nog zwanger geworden is via kunstmatige inseminatie. Een vrouw uit het publiek noemde die keuze schandalig en egoïstisch. "Je hebt al een kind met het syndroom van Down en nu wil je er nog zo een?", klonk het onder meer. De pijnlijke opmerking deed bij Evelina Bledans de stoppen even doorslaan.

"Het is al gevaarlijk voor een vrouw om te bevallen tussen 35 en 40 jaar. Maar jij bent 49, wat bezielt jou?", klonk het uit de mond van Elena Lebedeva. "Je hebt al een zoon met het syndroom van Down, wil je misschien nog een ziek kind? Daar zit de maatschappij niet op te wachten. En jij toch ook niet, mag ik hopen."

Bledans probeerde haar te onderbreken, maar tevergeefs. Vervolgens stapte ze rustig maar vastberaden op haar doelwit af. En deelde ze enkele klappen uit. "Ellendig mens, dit is voor mijn zoon. Begrepen? Over mij mag je zeggen wat je wil, maar van mijn zoon blijf je af."

Semyon is in 2012 ter wereld gekomen met het syndroom van Down. Vorig jaar is haar huwelijk met tv-producer Alexander Semin op de klippen gelopen. Bledans heeft ook nog een zoon van 24 jaar, hij woont op dit moment in Israël. Omdat ze toch nog dolgraag een dochter wilde, heeft ze nu voor IVF gekozen.