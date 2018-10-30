“Is een foto het waard om voor te sterven?”, schreven ze eerder. Twee doden in Yosemite National Park waren jonge reisbloggers
Volgens Amerikaanse media identificeerde het parkbestuur de slachtoffers als de in India geboren Meenakshi Moorthy (30) en haar echtgenoot Vishnu Viswanath (29). Het paar woonde in de Verenigde Staten en onderhield op sociale netwerken een blog met foto's en berichten over hun wereldwijde reizen.
Op 24 oktober stortte het koppel vanop het uitkijkpunt Taft Point 250 meter naar beneden. De juiste omstandigheden van het ongeval worden nog onderzocht, klinkt het in een mededeling van de rangers. De rotskliffen liggen 2.300 meter boven de zeespiegel en bieden een adembenemend uitzicht, onder meer op El Capitan, een 900 meter hoge granieten bergwand met zeer moeilijke klimroutes.
Op Instagram postte het stel onder andere foto's van spectaculaire uitkijkpunten. Bij een foto aan de rand van de Grand Canyon schreven ze in maart dat snapshots van diepe afgronden gevaarlijk kunnen zijn. Ze waarschuwden voor roekeloze acties. “Is ons leven slechts een foto waard?”, klonk het.
CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES ??? 😛 ... Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.😶Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later😉) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰and skyscrapers🌆, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠️ Is our life just worth one photo? ... When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south 😱 from a skyscraper, let's remember to save that in our core memory 🧠 and not the memory dump 🛢(I am still on the Inside Out 🎬 train y'all 😬) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot🙄 I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this 🤦♀️ and if I didn't have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu 🤭 with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post. ... Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our "numbers" to be transparent and honest, shall we?🤗 None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas.💕✨ ... Still there?👀 Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? 🍕 What about a unicorn ice-cream 🦄 🍦 with some Disney-approved cotton candy 🍭🍬 and pixie dust infused sprinkles 🧚♀️ if.....IF you could tell me the one time you were effin' proud of being candid and real AF in social media? 😎 ... PS - Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply * * * #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight
In het voor zijn watervallen en indrukwekkende granietrotsen bekende Yosemite Park gebeuren wel vaker ongevallen. In september stortte ook al een 18-jarige Israëliër te pletter, vermoedelijk bij het maken van een selfie.
Just a girl, twirling away trying to blend in with the "blue-tiful" 💙backdrop of bewitching nature y'all 🤗 For those of you who have known me for a while, you may already know that I have a "curious case of compulsion for color coordination" ❤️💜💚💙(right from my school days!) and for the rest, I hope this does not scare you off 😉 [Fun fact, I have won a few competitions for being the girl with the most matching accessories👗👠👒☂️.Lol, I can see that your eyebrows are way raised and almost disappearing into your hair, but that is Minaxi for you folks 🙈] ... Sooo, when we planned a trip to the bluest of em' all lakes Lake Tahoe 💦,where the sky and ocean dons the most mesmerizing shades of the blue hues💎, the joy of this color addicted girl knew no bounds 🦋 I couldn't help wondering if I should color my hair blue as well😉, but then the "pinkaholic"💕in me just wouldn't let me do so 🙄 ... What about you? Would you try to color coordinate if you had a chance?😍 * * * #visittahoe #tahoesnaps #tahoesouth #wildcalifornia #sidewalkerdaily #darlingescapes #ladiesgoneglobal #thediscoverer #girlsborntotravel #dametraveler #wearetravelgirls #iamtb #myfavtourlina #sheisnotlost #femmetravel #citizenfemme #floralcrown #globelletravels #femaletravelbloggers #mermaidhairdontcare #dreamscape #getoutandphoto #travelust #travelista #bevisuallyinspired #topcaliforniaphoto #outdoorsusa #travelinladies #colorinspiration #ongooglemaps
"If you see past the wrinkles, you can find the twinkles ✨ If you look beyond weary winters, you can sight the summer sunshine ☀️ And if you fancy a fairytale, fight for it, I promise you will find it. 🌹" - 🖋Minaxi 💕 ... When someone says "Love is not a fairytale", the romantic in me often feels disappointed and dejected. 🥀Of course I agree that love doesn't always come easy, but who said fairytales ✨ had it rosy all the time? 😊After all fairy tales have their share of sadness as well, but aren't the endings what defines them to be a "fairy-tale" ✨? 😍 ... The dreamy and delirious love ❤️ promised to us is not something we chance 🌹upon. It has always been something for us to create 🌹 ... Here's to creating our own fairytales 💕and living out our happilyeverafters 💕 as fascinating as the fantasies that flicker in our imagination 💕 * * * #brooklynbotanicgarden #iamtb #pinkpositivelight #whyilovenyc #unlimitednewyork #forloveandtravels #nyclovers #loves_ny #newyorkcitylife #peopleofnewyork #peopleoftravel #travelzoo #dreamscape #travelust #getoutandphoto #sakuramatsuri #coupleslovetravel #belovedstories #travelawesome #travelsandchill #seeyourcity #thediscoverer #wanderful #magicplace #explorationgram #happilyeverafter #travelingcouples #couplestravel #thehappylife #youandiwanderlust
David haesebrouck
Ben een paar jaar geleden naar Yosemity geweest en het is echt prachtig, nattuutrpracht zoals je het hier niet vind, er zijn ergere manieren om te sterven.
Bourgeois Daisy
Ze hebben tenminste echt genoten van hun leven! Jammer dat het zo vroeg eindigde
Elisa deJong
Onbegrijpelijk, je léven zó op het spel te zetten..
Karel Tichmann
Geen hek, geen ketting, geen muurtje alleen maar persoonlijke verantwoordelijkheid...
Jean Vandepitte
We gaan er nog ver mee geraken, met die sociale netwerkenkul.