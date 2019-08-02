“Ik wilde niet sterven”: Russische vrouwen hekelen huiselijk geweld met bloederige selfies en hashtag AW

22u24 4 In Rusland verspreidt #янехотелаумирать zich als een lopend vuurtje. Vertaald betekent de hashtag zoveel als “ik wilde niet sterven” en hij wordt massaal gedeeld door Russische vrouwen die huiselijk geweld aanklagen. Bijgevoegd meestal een bloederige selfie.

Alena Popova en Alexandra Mitroshina zijn twee activisten die zo’n twee weken geleden de hashtag introduceerden en daarmee hun protest tegen huiselijk geweld aankondigden. Behalve #янехотелаумирать deelden ze een bloederige selfie, alsof ze deelnamen aan een boksmatch én verloren, of goed onder handen werden genomen door hun man. Zulk huiselijk geweld willen ze met de pijnlijke (en getrukeerde) foto’s aanklagen.



De foto’s werden talloze keren geliket en gedeeld. Daarnaast volgen velen hun voorbeeld.

Aanleiding

Olga Sadykova was trouwens de aanleiding voor het online protest. Zij werd mishandeld door haar man en was dat geweld op een dag kotsbeu. Ze besloot dapper het heft in eigen handen te nemen en diende een klacht in bij de politie. Daarbij deelde ze haar man mee dat ze wilde scheiden. Die werd woedend, en de politie had helemaal geen actie ondernomen. Olga’s man kon gewoon zijn gang gaan. Het gevolg? Begin juli werd Olga voor de ogen van haar 8-jarig zoontje vermoord door haar man.



Zulke afschuwelijke feiten kunnen niet langer door de beugel menen Alena Popova, Alexandra Mitroshina en vele anderen. “Rusland heeft een federale wet nodig om huiselijk geweld te voorkomen”, schreven de twee activisten bij hun Instagrampost. “Er is een kans dat de wet dit najaar gestemd zal worden. Maar om dat te laten gebeuren, hebben we maximale publiciteit nodig.”

Cijfers

Of het werkelijk zo erg gesteld is in Rusland? Volgens officiële cijfers worden er elk jaar minstens 40.000 vrouwen het slachtoffer van huiselijk geweld. Daarbij sterven er minstens 12.000 aan de gevolgen van het geweld. Dat zijn zo’n 33 vrouwen per dag.