“Ik voel me kapot en we zitten nog maar in het begin”: zo zwaar wegen beschermende maskers die verplegers moeten dragen Sven Van Malderen

24 maart 2020

13u08

Bron: Time 46 De striemen van het chirurgisch masker en de beschermingsbril staan in hun gezicht gekerfd. De vermoeidheid valt af te lezen uit hun doffe ogen. Nog niet duidelijk genoeg wat voor opofferingen dokters en verplegers dagelijks brengen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus? Dan halen deze foto’s de laatste twijfelaars wel over de streep.

Het personeel in ziekenhuizen klopt overal ter wereld overuren. Om ons een blik te gunnen op die zware werkomstandigheden nemen heel wat verplegers na een zware shift een selfie. Hun boodschap is steevast dezelfde: blijf zo veel mogelijk thuis, enkel op die manier kan hun taak verlicht worden.

“Dit is het gezicht van iemand die negen uur gewerkt heeft om patiënten in kritieke toestand in Londen te vervoeren”, stelde Natalie Silvey op Twitter. “Ik voel me kapot en we zitten nog maar in het begin. Ik smeek jullie allemaal: respecteer de regels rond social distancing en zelfquarantaine.”

I feel your pain this was me last night on shift as a critical nurse when I went on my lunch hour after wearing a mask and all the gear and do you know what I wouldn’t be doing anything else! pic.twitter.com/o1BtcyLFPk Emma Sterba (🅂🅃🄴🅁🄱🅉)(@ 84sterbz) link

“Ik voel je pijn”, antwoordde Emma Sterba. “Zo zag ik er na een avond op intensieve uit.”

In Italië deelden Nicola Sgarbi, Martina Benedetti en Alessia Bonari foto’s die niets aan de verbeelding overlieten. “Selfies zijn normaal gezien niets voor mij, maar na dertien uur werken op intensive care heb ik het nu toch gedaan”, aldus Sgarbi. “Ik voel me geen held. Ik ben een normaal iemand die van zijn werk houdt en daar nu meer dan ooit trots op is. Samen met een heleboel andere geweldige mensen (artsen, verpleegsters, technici, kuisploegen) begeef ik me in de frontlinie.”

“Overuren, rugpijn, vermoeidheid, maaltijden die ik oversla,... Dat deert me allemaal niet. Hier komt sowieso een eind aan. Maar het gaat nog sneller als jullie het offer brengen om thuis te blijven. Geef niet op. Nooit.”

“Ik ben bang dat het masker dat ik draag niet voldoende aansluit op mijn gezicht en dat ik mezelf misschien al per ongeluk met vuile handschoenen heb aangeraakt”, vult Alessia Bonari aan. “Ik ben fysiek moe. Het materiaal dat ons moet beschermen is slecht. Mijn laboratoriumjas doet me zweten. En van zodra ik aangekleed ben, kan ik zes uur lang niet meer naar toilet gaan of drinken.”

“Ik ben ook psychisch moe, net als mijn collega’s die al weken in de weer zijn door het virus. Maar dat belet ons niet om ons werk te doen zoals gewoonlijk. Ik zal blijven zorgen voor mijn patiënten, omdat ik trots ben op mijn werk en mijn job heel graag doe.”

Ook zij deed een oproep. “Ik vraag aan iedereen die dit leest om onze inspanningen te respecteren. Wees onbaatzuchtig en blijf thuis. Zo kunnen diegenen die het meest kwetsbaar zijn beschermd worden. Wij, jonge mensen, zijn niet immuun voor het coronavirus. Ook wij kunnen ziek worden. Of erger. Ik heb niet de luxe dat ik terug kan naar mijn huis in quarantaine. Ik moet werken en mijn steentje bijdragen. Doen jullie dat ook. Alsjeblieft.”

“Warm, benauwd,... Een gevoel van kortademigheid, zweetdruppels die van het gezicht stromen. Ons gezicht smelt haast onder dat FFP3-masker”, omschrijft Martina Benedetti haar lijdensweg. “Het beschermend pak dat we moeten dragen, is soms twee maten te groot. Maar ons lichaam moet intussen wel snel en snedig blijven bewegen om noodsituaties de baas te kunnen. We kunnen al die tijd niet deftig ademen, niet drinken, niet rusten of naar het toilet gaan.”

“Daarnaast is er ook nog de angst om besmet te raken. We moeten onszelf telkens inpeperen dat we ons hoofd niet mogen aanraken. Ook niet als onze haarelastiek lastig zit of als onze neus jeukt, dus. Maar als de patiënt beter ademt, kunnen wij ook weer beter ademen. Grapjes maken met collega’s helpt ook om de schrik weg te jagen.”

In de Verenigde Staten maakte een verpleegster van de gelegenheid gebruik om een politiek statement te maken. “Zo zie je eruit als je de hele dag een N95-masker draagt. We hebben overal een tekort aan middelen. Meer dan ooit hebben we Bernie Sanders nodig.”

Lees ook: “We hebben de snelheid onderschat”: alles wat we nu écht weten (en wat nog niet) over Covid-19 (+)

This is what you look like after wearing an N95 mask all day. We don’t have enough of anything. We need @SenSanders more than ever now. Help us help you. #SandersSisters #NursesForBernie pic.twitter.com/jfVKPct2cD genithecrankynurse(@ genithecrankyn1) link