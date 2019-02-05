“Ik had de keuze: drastisch mijn levensstijl veranderen of sterven” Sven Van Malderen

05 februari 2019

13u53

Bron: Daily Mail 0 De metamorfose is ongezien: Alysha McNair woog ooit 172 kilo, nu blijft er nog slechts 89 kilo over. “Ik stond voor de keuze: mijn levensstijl drastisch aanpassen of sterven.” Het moge duidelijk zijn welke optie de 21-jarige jongedame uit Canada gekozen heeft.

De gemiddelde volwassene mag ongeveer 2.000 calorieën per dag innemen, Alysha haalde probleemloos het dubbele... tijdens één maaltijd. “Vaak ging ik op een dag naar vijf verschillende fastfoodrestaurants. En dan had ik nog maar één keer deftig gegeten. Welk dieet ik ook probeerde, het lukte me niet om te vermageren.”

De klik kwam er nadat Alysha zich op haar zeventiende verslikte in een frisdrank. “Ik kon nog amper ademhalen. Er moest verandering komen, anders zou dit mijn dood betekenen.”

“Op het ergste moment woog ik 172 kilo. Ik schaamde me zo hard dat ik amper buitenkwam. Ik stond vier uur voor de spiegel om make-up aan te brengen, zodat ik me toch ietsje beter zou voelen. Maar dat hielp allemaal niet. Ik vrat gewoon mijn emoties weg.”

Alysha besloot uiteindelijk toch haar leven om te gooien: weg met de fastfood, op naar de fitness. “Ik begon meer te wandelen en gezonde maaltijden deftig in te plannen. Het resultaat bleef niet uit: geleidelijk aan speelde ik 83 kilo kwijt, zowat de helft van mijn gewicht dus. Ik heb me nog nooit zó goed in mijn vel gevoeld als nu.”

Alysha houdt op Instagram een overzicht van haar opmerkelijke transformatie bij, ze hoopt zo ook anderen te inspireren. “Die ene foto met de blubberbuik? Beangstigend om die online te zetten, maar het toont wel duidelijk aan welke weg ik afgelegd heb. Lotgenoten moeten beseffen dat vermageren altijd een optie is.”

“Vroeger paste ik amper in een wagen. Een veiligheidsgordel aandoen was al helemaal onbegonnen werk. Ik was te breed voor sommige deuren, in het vliegtuig moest ik twee zitjes reserveren. Ik herinner me nog goed de minachtende blikken die ik toen kreeg. Zo vernederend allemaal.”

“Ik werd vroeger ook zwaar gepest vanwege mijn overgewicht. Mijn klasgenootjes nodigden mij nooit uit en ik vond mezelf aartslelijk. Nu zie ik er gelukkig helemaal anders uit. Mijn ambitie is om fitnesscoach worden, zodat ik zelf mijn steentje kan bijdragen tot een gezondere wereld.”