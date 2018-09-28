"Geef één baby op, anders dreig je er twee te verliezen." Toch besloot Christy (42) het risico te nemen Sven Van Malderen

28 september 2018

16u08

Bron: Daily Mail 2 "Geef één baby op, anders dreig je er twee te verliezen." Die waarschuwing kreeg een vrouw uit Richmond (Virginia) van dokters te horen, nadat duidelijk geworden was dat ze een drieling in haar buik droeg. Christy Beck (42) besloot echter het risico te nemen om hen allemaal een kans op leven te gunnen. En met succes: intussen mag ze zich al vijf maanden de trotse moeder noemen van drie kerngezonde ukjes.

Christy en Ryan hebben jarenlang geprobeerd om zwanger te worden. Ze besloten nog een laatste keer voor een rondje IVF te gaan. Deze keer liet de vrouw twee embryo's inplanten, kwestie van de kansen te verdubbelen. Dat de hele procedure maar liefst 30.000 dollar (26.000 euro) kostte? Zorgen voor later...

"Het was echt onze laatste kans. We sloten een lening af en dat was een enorme gok. Als we pech hadden, zou die enorme smak geld ons helemaal niets opgeleverd hebben."

De eerste echo's deden vermoeden dat er een tweeling op komst was. Na twaalf weken bleek dan plots sprake van een derde baby, die belhamel had zich dus goed weten te verstoppen.

De vreugde was echter van korte duur. Het koppel kreeg immers een onmogelijk dilemma voorgeschoteld. "De identieke tweeling deelde een placenta, waardoor de ene te veel bloed kreeg en de andere te weinig", vertelt Christy. "Ik kreeg de keuze: ofwel moest ik abortus laten plegen op een van mijn baby's, ofwel was de kans groot dat de tweeling het niet zou halen. Ik had net vernomen dat er een derde kleintje op komst was. En dan zou ik meteen ook afscheid moeten nemen?"

Dat was dus buiten het doorzettingsvermogen van het koppel gerekend. "Die derde baby was er met een reden gekomen, dus besloten we de gok te wagen. Gedurende de rest van de zwangerschap was ik bloednerveus. Ik vroeg me constant af of ze alle drie nog ademden en of er geen vinger of teen zou ontbreken. Telkens ik hun hartjes hoorde kloppen, moest ik huilen van opluchting."

"Dat ze alle drie levend en zonder enig medisch probleem ter wereld kwamen, noem ik niets minder dan een mirakel. Plots is ons gezin voltallig. Ze hebben dezelfde wiegjes, dragen dezelfde kleren en slapen in dezelfde kamer. Perfect toch?"

Christy had in het verleden al verschillende keren kunstmatige inseminatie en in-vitrofertilisatie geprobeerd. Adoptie werd ernstig overwogen, maar toch gingen ze dus nog voor die ene kans. "We wilden die kinderen zo graag. Toen ik merkte dat ik zwanger was, ging er een siddering van genot door mijn lijf. Ik heb altijd gedacht dat ik geen kinderen kon krijgen."

"Na twintig weken kreeg ik platte rust voorgeschreven. Ik kon me nog amper bewegen en de baby's duwden op mijn galblaas, waardoor ik zure oprispingen kreeg. Maar het was het allemaal waard."

Op 6 april kwam Rockwell als eerste ter wereld. Daarna volgde de identieke tweeling Cali en Elli. "Ik zou ze voor niets ter wereld willen ruilen. Elke dag ben ik dankbaar dat ze in onze levens gekomen zijn. Met een drieling is het soms wel lastig natuurlijk, maar daar hebben we zelf voor gekozen. We kunnen niet gelukkiger zijn."