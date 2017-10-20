Ga naar de mobiele website
'Eenzame' Theresa May en haar bloempotten mikpunt van spot

    • sam
  • Bron: Belga
AFP
Arme Theresa May. De Britse premier werd moederziel alleen gefotografeerd op de Europese top in Brussel, o zo symbolisch met de brexit in het verschiet. Op sociaalnetwerksites en in een deel van de Britse pers wordt dan ook flink wat afgelachen met het tafereel.

Op de foto is te zien hoe de Britse politica met neergeslagen blik en schijnbaar in gedachten verzonken alleen aan een grote tafel zit, die versierd is met vier bloempotten. In werkelijkheid wacht May op de komst van Europees president Donald Tusk, met wie ze een onderhoud heeft.

Kwatongen legden echter al snel de link met de politieke situatie waarin de Britse premier zich bevindt. "Zie hier een foto van Theresa May met al haar beste vrienden", maakt ene 'Nasmamu' zich vrolijk op Twitter. Bij The Daily Telegraph luidt het honend dat "Theresa al haar opties overweegt", zijnde... vier bloempotten.

De Britse editie van Huffington Post houdt het op 'Arme Theresa May', maar ziet de afbeelding niettemin als "een brutale metafoor van het isolement waarin Groot-Brittannië zich bevindt tijdens de onderhandelingen over de brexit".

