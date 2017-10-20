'Eenzame' Theresa May en haar bloempotten mikpunt van spot
Op de foto is te zien hoe de Britse politica met neergeslagen blik en schijnbaar in gedachten verzonken alleen aan een grote tafel zit, die versierd is met vier bloempotten. In werkelijkheid wacht May op de komst van Europees president Donald Tusk, met wie ze een onderhoud heeft.
Kwatongen legden echter al snel de link met de politieke situatie waarin de Britse premier zich bevindt. "Zie hier een foto van Theresa May met al haar beste vrienden", maakt ene 'Nasmamu' zich vrolijk op Twitter. Bij The Daily Telegraph luidt het honend dat "Theresa al haar opties overweegt", zijnde... vier bloempotten.
De Britse editie van Huffington Post houdt het op 'Arme Theresa May', maar ziet de afbeelding niettemin als "een brutale metafoor van het isolement waarin Groot-Brittannië zich bevindt tijdens de onderhandelingen over de brexit".
'Lord Sugar, can I just -' 'No, I've heard enough, you're a shambles, an absolute bladdy shambles.' #TheresaMay #TheApprentice #Brexit pic.twitter.com/s4CnMD5l2L link
"All by myself, don't wanna live all by myself anymore" #TheresaMay #Brexit pic.twitter.com/ZoBwTdralK link
You'd think her spin doctors would stop #TheresaMay putting on that gurning facial expression #c4news link
This latest #TheresaMay #Brexit photo reminds me of when me and my mates arrange to meet in the pub at 8 and I get there at five past... pic.twitter.com/krw1VdxPF4 link
When you get really stoned by yourself and start thinking about something embarrassing you did 5 years ago. #TheresaMay #Brexit pic.twitter.com/o6qLBhlDxM link
Serious question link
Did #TheresaMay destroy the innocence of the "belly laugh" forever? pic.twitter.com/fZ8QAI6c79
"Hello Theresa, thanks for coming to the interview today. link
What qualities do you think you have to be Prime Minister?"#TheresaMay #Brexit pic.twitter.com/tM5goCMrPq
#TheresaMay #Brexit #UE I am a poor lonesome cowgirl ... link
Unbelievable Theresa May has to pay billions to sit at the poker table, that's one expensive game of Poker. #TheresaMay #uk #Brussels link
We voted for Brexit. We voted for Theresa May. Get behind our PM and stop moaning. It¿s not her fault it¿s yours. #Brexit #TheresaMay link
