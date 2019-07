“Bijbelse” sprinkhaneninvasie in Las Vegas nu zo groot dat ze te zien is op de weerradar

🤓 Some of you have been asking about the widespread radar returns the past few nights in #Vegas. Radar analysis suggests most of these echoes are biological targets. This typically includes birds, bats, and bugs, and most likely in our case--> Grasshoppers. 🦗 #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/reQX7hJR7Y

NWS Las Vegas(@ NWSVegas)