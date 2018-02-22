#ArmMeWith: leerkrachten houden symbolische protestactie tegen wapenplan van Trump
Vorige week stierven 17 mensen, voornamelijk studenten, op een middelbare school in Parkland Florida. Na de schietpartij stelde Donald Trump voor om leerkrachten te bewapenen. Volgens de Amerikaanse president zouden leraars op die manier potentiële schutters afschrikken. "We moeten offensief zijn, verdediging alleen is niet genoeg!" liet Trump via Twitter weten. (Lees verder onder de Tweet.)
....If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work! link
Heel wat leerkrachten gaan niet akkoord met dat voorstel. Met de #ArmMeWith vullen ze zelf in hoe zij scholen willen bewapenen. "In plaats van ons een wapen te geven, geef ons liever… vul zelf maar aan", is de boodschap. "Bewapen ons met steun, respect, tijd, middelen en de kennis dat studenten op school zonder angst kunnen leren", staat onder meer te lezen op Twitter. "Zolang het maar geen wapen is."
It isn’t enough to teach our children how to read. They need to learn how to deal with the complex emotions facing them + have access to mental health services. We need to remove the stigma - not just for our students/their families, but ourselves too. #ArmMeWith this, not a gun. pic.twitter.com/YEEN8htZPW link
My job requires a lot of things, a gun should no be one of them....#armmewith pic.twitter.com/hVqsyWRzCr link
#ArmMeWith Seriously pic.twitter.com/V57MkR1Dlc link
It’s been over a week since it happened. AGAIN. Are you still thinking and praying? Are you taking ACTION? . It’s not okay that we live in a country where this headline regularly hits the news next to the sports reel highlight. . It’s not okay that the word “another” precedes the words “school shooting.” . It’s not okay that my little girl has to grow up wondering if her school is safe and having to practice just in case. Because it’s not just in case it happens, it’s just in case her school is next. . It’s not okay that I may have to factor in whether or not I’m willing to carry a weapon into whether or not I do what I love the most. I’ve always said that keeping kids safe is my number one job, but this is not what I signed up for. . How many times have we asked for more people and resources to support our kids? Our kids. ALL OF OUR KIDS. The list is long, but there’s one thing definitely not on it. #armmewith #notonemore
