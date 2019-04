“Aprilgrappenmakers”: dit schrijven Britse media over nieuwe mislukte ronde van stemmingen

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express Express front page:

- We voted for #Brexit, all you say is no

- Fergie denies she's back together with Andrew

- #MickJagger relaxes with family 'before heart op'

- Thousands of diabetes sufferers to get PM's monitor#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/h1qn2kQRyD

Daily Express(@ Daily_Express)