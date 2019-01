Zweedse klimaatspijbelaarster Greta Thunberg noemt Belgische jongeren "helden"

Some people say that we are not doing enough to fight climate change.

But that is not true.

Because to ”not do enough” you have to do something.

And the truth is we are basically not doing anything.



Greta Thunberg(@ GretaThunberg)