Waarom is N-VA zo hard tegen migratiepact gekant?

03 december 2018

12u54 9 Overleeft de federale regering de heisa rond het VN-migratiepact? Alle regeringspartijen zeggen dat ze niet uit zijn op vervroegde verkiezingen, maar alle ogen zijn gericht op N-VA. Als enige regeringspartij heeft ze fundamentele problemen met het migratiepact. Een bijkomende interpretatieve nota toevoegen aan het VN-migratiepact volstaat niet. “Het pact zelf is problematisch”, zei vicepremier Jan Jambon voor aanvang van het N-VA-partijbureau. “Een regering die naar Marrakech gaat, steunen we niet”, zei voorzitter Bart De Wever ná het partijbureau. Maar waarom is N-VA zo hard tegen het pact?

Aanvankelijk voerde N-VA vooral aan dat ze het niet-bindende karakter van het document niet vertrouwt. De tekst vermeldt expliciet dat het niet-bindend is en dat de soevereiniteit van elk land wordt gerespecteerd. Maar de partij vreest dat het document op termijn wel juridisch bindend kan worden. Een rechter kan zich in een uitspraak op het verdrag beroepen waarop de bal aan het rollen gaat. Maar ook inhoudelijk zijn er flink wat breekpunten.

Gezinshereniging

Het verdrag vraagt van de VN-lidstaten een engagement om de gezinsherenigingsprocedures te versoepelen. “Dat is onaanvaardbaar, want dat stelsel is nu al te laks”, aldus N-VA.



Wat staat er in de tekst?

Facilitate access to procedures for family reunification for migrants at all skills levels through appropriate measures that promote the realization of the right to family life and the best interests of the child, including by reviewing and revising applicable requirements, such as on income, language proficiency, length of stay, work authorization, and access to social security and services

Illegalen

Het akkoord wil inspanningen om mensen zonder papieren te regulariseren en beoogt het opheffen van illegaal verblijf als een strafbaar feit. N-VA kan ook niet leven met het aan banden leggen van de opties om illegale personen op te sluiten. “Dat maakt gedwongen terugkeer nog moeilijker.”

Wat staat er in de tekst?

We commit to fulfil the right of all individuals to a legal identity by providing all our nationals with proof of nationality and relevant documentation, allowing national and local authorities to ascertain a migrant’s legal identity upon entry, during stay, and for return, as well as to ensure effective migration procedures, efficient service provision, and improved public safety. We further commit to ensure, through appropriate measures, that migrants are issued adequate documentation and civil registry documents, such as birth, marriage and death certificates, at all stages of migration, as a means to empower migrants to effectively exercise their human rights.

Klimaatvluchtelingen

Het verdrag erkent ‘klimaatvluchtelingen’ en de bijhorende sociale rechten.

Wat staat er in de tekst?

Strengthen joint analysis and sharing of information to better map, understand, predict and address migration movements, such as those that may result from sudden-onset and slowonset natural disasters, the adverse effects of climate change, environmental degradation, as well as other precarious situations, while ensuring the effective respect, protection and fulfilment of the human rights of all migrants

Culturele gevoeligheden

Voor de partij is het een ‘no go’ dat ontvangstlanden respect voor de cultuur van de migrant moet promoten en in de gezondheidszorg de ’culturele gevoeligheden van migranten moet respecteren. “Dat kan leiden tot het terugdraaien van vrouwenrechten.”

Wat staat er in de tekst?

Promote mutual respect for the cultures, traditions and customs of communities of destination and of migrants by exchanging and implementing best practices on integration policies, programmes and activities, including on ways to promote acceptance of diversity and facilitate social cohesion and inclusion

Incorporate the health needs of migrants in national and local health care policies and plans, such as by strengthening capacities for service provision, facilitating affordable and non-discriminatory access, reducing communication barriers, and training health care providers on culturally-sensitive service delivery, in order to promote physical and mental health of migrants and communities overall, including by taking into consideration relevant recommendations from the WHO Framework of Priorities and Guiding Principles to Promote the Health of Refugees and Migrants

De volledige tekst van het VN-migratiepact is hier te vinden

