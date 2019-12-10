Sp.a-voorzitter Conner Rousseau op sneakers bij koning “Fluppe”: “We zijn matekes geworden”

10 december 2019

Koning Filip heeft zonet zijn consultaties met alle partijvoorzitters afgerond, het is nu afwachten wat zijn volgende zet zal worden. De opvallendste passage aan het Koninklijk Paleis vandaag was toch die van sp.a-voorzitter Conner Rousseau. Rousseau verscheen er op witte sneakers en zei voor de audiëntie in zijn Instagram Stories dat hij op bezoek ging bij “Fluppe”. Na afloop sprak hij in het onderschrift van een foto over “koningen onder elkaar”.