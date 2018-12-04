N-VA houdt de lippen voorlopig stijf op elkaar KVE

04 december 2018

22u10

Bron: Belga 0 De N-VA houdt momenteel een crisisvergadering in het hoofdkwartier in Brussel, maar de partijtop houdt de lippen voorlopig stijf op elkaar. Zonet verliet N-VA-staatssecretaris Theo Francken het pand in de Koningsstraat, maar het enige wat hij kwijt wilde, is dat hij "nog steeds staatssecretaris" is in de regering.

Na twee dagen van topoverleg in het kernkabinet hakte premier Charles Michel de knoop deze avond door: hij gaat naar het parlement om er steun te vragen voor het VN-migratiepact, en gaat volgende week naar Marrakech, waar de tekst officieel wordt aangenomen.

Die twee demarches "duwen N-VA uit de regering", kondigden kopstukken eerder al aan. Maar vanavond volgde nog geen officiële reactie, en het is ook niet zeker of die er nog komt. Staatssecretaris voor Asiel en Migratie Theo Francken verliet zonet het partijhoofdkwartier, maar hield het bij "geen commentaar". Het enige wat hij zich wel liet ontvallen, is dat hij nog altijd staatssecretaris is.

N-VA-voorzitter Bart De Wever zit in elk geval ook in de Koningsstraat. “Op de vergadering in Brussel hebben ze mij de Zwarte Piet gegeven.. dat kan maar smaken”, schrijft hij op zijn Instagrampagina bij een foto van een chocolade ventje. Op inhoudelijk commentaar van de N-VA-kopman is het vermoedelijk wachten tot morgen.

Normaal gezien wordt morgenochtend in de Kamercommissie Buitenlandse Zaken gestemd over twee resoluties waarin staat dat de regering het VN-migratiepact goedkeurt. De premier krijgt alvast de steun aangeboden van oppositiepartijen Ecolo/Groen en sp.a.

