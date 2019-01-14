N-VA deelt opmerkelijke foto van De Wever op Iron Throne: “Brace yourselves, Bartje is coming” ttr

14 januari 2019

21u52 0 Uit verschillende hoeken klonken dan ook negatieve reacties op de kandidatuur van De Wever. N-VA deelt op sociale media een opvallende foto van partijvoorzitter Bart De Wever, die vandaag op een persconferentie bekendmaakte dat hij de nieuwe Vlaams minister-president wil worden . Als het zover komt, dan zal De Wever geen burgemeester meer kunnen blijven in Antwerpen.

“Antwerpen is verraden en blijft verweesd achter”, reageerde Antwerps Vlaams Belang-kopstuk Filip Dewinter. Volgens Groen-kopstuk Wouter Van Besien pleegt De Wever in ieder geval “woordbreuk eerste klas” door niet langer zes jaar burgemeester te willen zijn.

“Bart De Wever heeft steeds zeer affirmatief te kennen gegeven dat hij burgemeester van Antwerpen zou blijven. Spijtig genoeg kiest hij nu voor een nieuwe functie”, reageerde ook minister van Werk en voormalig kandidaat-burgemeester van Antwerpen Kris Peeters (CD&V).



N-VA reageerde met een foto van partijvoorzitter Bart De Wever die op de Iron Throne uit de succesreeks ‘Game of Thrones’ zit. “Brace yourselves, Bartje is coming”, zo staat onder de foto te lezen.