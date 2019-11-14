IN BEELD. Vlaamse artiesten bedekken 60 procent van hun kunst HAA

14 november 2019

16u14

Bron: Belga, Twitter, Instagram 2 Protest tegen besparingen Zowat tweehonderd Vlaamse artiesten delen vandaag een foto of video van kunst die voor 60 procent bedekt is. Dat doen ze in het kader van een actie tegen de aangekondigde besparingen van de Vlaamse regering, om 60 procent minder uit te geven aan projectsubsidies. Met de maatregel neemt de Vlaamse regering volgens organisator en kunstenaarsorganisatie State of the Arts dan ook 60 procent cultuur en toekomstig erfgoed weg.

Zaterdag raakte bekend dat de Vlaamse regering bespaart in de cultuursector. Uit protest delen Vlaamse artiesten onder wie Veerle Baetens, Matthias Schoenaerts en Tom Lanoye vandaag een foto van hun kunst of persoon die 60 procent is bedekt met "het geel dat de Vlaamse overheid in haar communicatie gebruikt".

MINDER IS MÍNDER — NIMMER MEER. Zeker als het om 60% gaat. Dus stop de Newspeak: -60% project funding = -60% culture. Zie onder wat dat betekent. Zeker voor jeugdwerken. #thisisourculture #stateofthearts pic.twitter.com/7OUtJZqClQ Tom Lanoye(@ TomLanoye) link

“Kansen nodig”

Daarmee willen ze duidelijk maken dat "de cultuur waar wij vandaag van houden, er niet vanzelf is gekomen", aldus State of the Arts. "Elke kunstenaar had/heeft kansen nodig om te experimenteren en te ontwikkelen. Die kregen ze vaak dankzij projectsubsidies", klinkt het.



"Deze rigoureuze knip in investeringsmiddelen is maar één signaal van een te ideologische politieke agenda. Ook journalisten, etnisch-culturele verenigingen en middenveldorganisaties worden vandaag geviseerd. Ook met hen zijn we solidair", zegt Kobe Matthys van State of the Arts.

#thisisourculture

De foto's worden gedeeld onder de hashtag #thisisourculture. "Een hashtag die duidelijk maakt dat we niet alleen de Vlaamse cultuur van vandaag moeten beschermen, maar ook die van morgen moeten blijven voeden", reageert zangeres Laura Groeseneken aka Sennek.

Daarnaast zegt State of the Arts wel blij te zijn met de brede solidariteit in de sector en bij het publiek. "Er is gelukkig veel steun. Vlamingen delen bijvoorbeeld momenteel massaal onze petitie. Dat doet deugd", aldus Kobe Matthys.

#thisisourculture we put heart in #stateofthearts pic.twitter.com/CKs84RNrku tom helsen(@ detomhelsen) link

-60% project funding = -60% culture #thisisourculture #stateofthearts pic.twitter.com/DwNNXhVsdf Peeping Tom(@ PeepingTomDance) link

The Flemish government wants to slash funding for the cultural sector by 60%. -60% project funding = -60% culture. #thisisourculture #stateofthearts pic.twitter.com/iFpEZ69IxY maarten lenoir🍂(@ MaartenLenoir) link