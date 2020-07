Het EU-Hof van Justitie verklaart het EU-VS-privacyschild ongeldig.

After a first read of the judgement on #PrivacyShield it seems we scored a 100% win - for our privacy



The US will have to engage in serious surveillance reform to get back to a "privileged" status for US companies.



More details here: https://t.co/t7LFgE7LmT#ThanksToEveryone!

Max Schrems 🇪🇺🇦🇹(@ maxschrems)