Greta Thunberg komt op 6 maart in Brussel staken voor het klimaat KVDS

21 februari 2020

21u37

Bron: Belga 14 Greta Thunberg, het boegbeeld van de klimaatjongeren, zakt op vrijdag 6 maart opnieuw af naar Brussel voor een European Climate Strike. Dat kondigt de Zweedse klimaatactiviste aan via het Instagramaccount van Anuna De Wever.

De nieuwe Europese klimaatmars zal op 6 maart om 14 uur starten aan het Centraal-Station. Thunberg zal samen met heel wat Europese vertegenwoordigers van de Fridays for Future aanwezig zijn. Via Instagram roept ze alle Belgen en klimaatspijbelaars op om samen te betogen voor het klimaat. "We willen alle mensen in België op straat zien komen om samen met ons te staken", kondigt ze aan in een videoboodschap.

De klimaatstaking staat in het teken van de Green Deal van de Europese Unie, want die moet tonen dat Europa een voortrekkersrol neemt in de strijd voor het klimaat. De klimaatjongeren hopen dat de Europese leiders de Green Deal kunnen doen slagen door de nodige investeringen te treffen en te zorgen voor een eerlijk en sociaal klimaatbeleid.

