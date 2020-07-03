Eenzaamheid bij jongeren blijft taboe: “Waar je ook mee zit, praat erover” JTO

Bron: Belga 2 In coronatijden ging een op de vijf gesprekken bij de hulplijn Tele-Onthaal over eenzaamheid. Acht procent van die gesprekken werd gevoerd door jongeren, maar bij hen is eenzaamheid nog taboe. Om die reden brengt de Mechelse zangeres Ikraaan in samenwerking met de hulplijn maandag 6 juli het nieuwe nummer “ALLEEN” uit.

In 2019 ging een op de tien gesprekken bij Tele-Onthaal over eenzaamheid. In coronatijden liep dat op tot een op de vijf (21,2 procent).

Volgens Tele-Onthaal wordt eenzaamheid vooral geassocieerd met ouderen. Dat blijkt ook uit de cijfers: 40 procent van de mensen die in 2019 bij Tele-Onthaal gesprekken rond eenzaamheid voerden, was ouder dan zestig. Vorig jaar werd ook 6 procent van die gesprekken gevoerd door jongeren onder de 25 jaar en tijdens de coronaperiode liep dat op tot 8 procent. “Terwijl we eenzaamheid bij ouderen normaal vinden of in ieder geval begrijpelijk, is eenzaamheid bij jongeren een taboe. Jongeren kunnen het gevoel van eenzaamheid moeilijker vatten of onder woorden brengen”, aldus de hulplijn.

De Mechelse zangeres Ikraaan brengt daarom in samenwerking met Tele-Onthaal maandag een nieuw nummer uit, “ALLEEN”, waarin ze zingt over het worstelen met eenzaamheid. Ze wil hiermee de problematiek van het onderwerp breder bespreekbaar maken. “Waar je ook mee zit, praat erover”, luidt de boodschap. Via het nummer en de video toont de zangeres ook de weg naar het hulpaanbod van Tele-Onthaal.