Eén familie verdacht van meer dan 100 inbraken in België, Nederland, Duitsland en Denemarken

International burglary gang busted! Over 100 crimes were solved and 11 arrests thanks to @Polizei_OS, @Politie, @DenmarkPOl & @policefederale @federalepolitie. Damage is estimated to be over €150 000. Excellent cooperation coordinated by #Europol: https://t.co/6ybL9Imipp pic.twitter.com/bZ7zybfrKk

Europol(@ Europol)