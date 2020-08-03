Conner Rousseau is alweer terug op Instagram: “Stay safe, matekes” SRB

‘Kingconnah’ is terug van weggeweest op Instagram. Nadat de sp.a-voorzitter vorige week even onder vuur kwam te liggen voor zijn aanwezigheid op het trouwfeest van zijn broer in Zuid-Frankrijk, kondigde Conner Rousseau aan dat hij Instagram ging verlaten. "Om me beter te kunnen toeleggen op de regeringsonderhandelingen", luidde het. De afwezigheid is evenwel niet van lange duur geweest. Afgelopen weekend zette 'Kinconnah' zijn profiel weer online en postte een foto van zichzelf aan zee.