Çavaria dient klacht in tegen chatgroep die oproept tot geweld tegen holebi's NLA

17 augustus 2020

16u51

Bron: Belga 0 Çavaria, de Vlaamse belangenverdediger van de LGBTI+-gemeenschap (lesbisch, homoseksueel, biseksueel, transgender en intersekse) en koepel van LGBTI+-organisaties, gaat aangifte doen met burgerlijke partijstelling tegen de chatgroep die oproept tot geweld tegen holebi’s. Dat bevestigt coördinator Yves Aerts.

Het parket en de politie in Leuven voeren onderzoek naar beelden van geweld in een chatgroep via het anonieme berichtensysteem Telegram. Criminal System, de naam van het groepsgesprek, heeft naar verluidt bijna 700 leden die geweld in honderden filmpjes verheerlijken. Daarin worden voornamelijk holebi’s geviseerd.

Çavaria gaat klacht met burgerlijke partijstelling indienen voor aanzetten tot haat en geweld tegen de leden van de chatgroep. "We kunnen dit als vzw die opkomt voor de rechten van de LGBTI+-mensen", aldus Yves Aerts. “Geweld tegen LGBTI-personen is onaanvaardbaar. We moeten hier als maatschappij kordaat op reageren, politie en justitie moeten hier verder werk van maken zodat vervolging ter bestrijding van LGBTI+-fobe discriminatie, haatmisdrijven en haatboodschappen gegarandeerd blijft”, aldus çavaria op sociale media. De organisatie roept verder slachtoffers op om aangifte te doen.

De klacht zal waarschijnlijk bij de politie van Leuven ingediend worden, waar het onderzoek is geopend, maar dat kan ook elders.

Op de website van Lumi (de vroegere Holebifoon) en van gelijkekansencentrum Unia staat meer uitleg over wat u kunt doen bij LGBTI-foob geweld.