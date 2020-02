Buitenlandse kritiek op Joodse kostuums zwelt aan: “België zou zich moeten schamen”

At #aalstcarnaval they are depicting Jews as vermin. I have goose bumps all across my body. The Belgians do know that Jews were sent to the gas chambers from Aalst as well?! The pre-condition was to dehumanize the victims. Speak about Jews as vermin and then 'extinguish' them pic.twitter.com/MxBpTQwU3j

Adam Thomas Mouchtar 🇪🇺(@ AdamMouchtar)