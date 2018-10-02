Belgische naturisten verzamelen zaterdag massaal in Bergen AW

02 oktober 2018

16u43

Bron: Sudpresse 1 Dit weekend wordt Bergen de Belgische hoofdstad van het naturisme. De Federatie van het Belgisch Naturisme organiseert voor het eerst in samenwerking met de stad Bergen een evenement in het LAGO Mons, een groot complex met binnen- en buitenzwembaden.

De voorbereidingen zijn al volop aan de gang en men neemt zijn voorzorgen. Zo wordt het complex beschermd met grote zwarte zeilen die pottenkijkers verhinderen om binnen te loeren. Daarnaast zal het zwembadcomplex komend weekend enkel toegankelijk zijn voor de naturisten. “Zonder lidkaart kan je niet binnen”, aldus Koen Meulemans, voorzitter van de Belgische Federatie van het Naturisme.



"We huren het volledige complex. Dat telt een groot zwembad, recreatiebad, sauna, cafetaria en een restaurant", bevestigt Meulemans. Dat doen ze trouwens niet de volledige dag. Het gehele complex is zaterdag voor de naturisten beschikbaar vanaf 18.30 uur tot 23.30 uur. Vorige edities in Gent en Brussel (Océade) lokten tot vijfhonderd naturisten.

Verder verheugt de organisatie zich op de komst van Nick en Lins, zonder twijfel het bekendste Belgische naturistenkoppel. Voor hen is het niet de eerste keer dat ze een naakt bezoek aan een zwembad brengen. Dat tonen ze duidelijk op hun Instagramprofiel 'nakedwanderings'.

Ook andere leden zijn niet aan hun proefstuk toe. Zo bezocht de Federatie van het Belgisch Naturisme al museums, deden ze aan yoga en gingen ze bowlen. Dat alles deden ze natuurlijk in hun blootje.