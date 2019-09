Activisten van Extinction Rebellion dringen tuin van Koninklijk Paleis binnen

Happy eco-heroes of the day💚👏

5 brave rebels have entered the garden of the Royal Palace in Brussels to hand-deliver a letter to the king.

They have read the letter inside and police has put them out and fined them.

⚜️Ready for the Royal Rebellion? JOIN US!#OurKingdomIsBurning pic.twitter.com/7zmWqqXvQP

Extinction Rebellion Belgium(@ XR_Belgium)