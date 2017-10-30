Ga naar de mobiele website
^ Top

'Waar is Wally?' wordt 'Waar is Puigdemont?': Twitter lacht met heisa rond Catalaanse regeringsleider in Brussel

    • ADN
Twitter
Het gonst vandaag van de geruchten dat de afgezette Catalaanse minister-president Carles Puigdemont in onze hoofdstad zou zijn. Hij zou politiek asiel in België willen aanvragen. Het logische gevolg: ook op Twitter gonst het van de geruchten én de grappen.

Dat werd nog meer in de hand gewerkt door een oproep van Ryan Heath, redacteur in Brussel voor de bekende nieuwssite Politico. "Gegarandeerde vermelding voor iedereen die Carles Puigdemont kan spotten in Brussel", tweette hij. En dus wordt er volop 'gezocht' naar Puigdemont.

Lees ook: Puigdemont in Brussel: druk overleg tussen kabinetten Michel, Jambon en Francken

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Deze website maakt gebruik van cookies. Door verder te surfen, stemt u in met deze cookies. Klik hier voor meer informatie

Meld een bug