'Waar is Wally?' wordt 'Waar is Puigdemont?': Twitter lacht met heisa rond Catalaanse regeringsleider in Brussel
Dat werd nog meer in de hand gewerkt door een oproep van Ryan Heath, redacteur in Brussel voor de bekende nieuwssite Politico. "Gegarandeerde vermelding voor iedereen die Carles Puigdemont kan spotten in Brussel", tweette hij. En dus wordt er volop 'gezocht' naar Puigdemont.
Guaranteed POLITICO Playbook mention for anyone who can spot Carles Puigdemont in #Brussels now. #Catalonia link
Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/IpgyzY7PSr link
Just checked. He is not here. #findpuigdemont #helppolitico pic.twitter.com/j5xXuoUfeR link
Do not worry, Spain has sent its best agents to Belgium... pic.twitter.com/wTmoDuRvi6 link
"Puigdemont a Bruselas" pic.twitter.com/Wpc3njNcpr link
Camera crews staking out the Catalunya Europa office outside my window. No sign of the fugitive pic.twitter.com/ujl4stu3VG link
I have it covered from this side, no news pic.twitter.com/itVo6YGOTo link
where is #Puigdemont ? pic.twitter.com/V3I7UTFAth link
Weet al zeker waar in Brussel Puigdemont zich niet bevindt. pic.twitter.com/T3CnjL28L9 link
