"Symbolisch moment voor België": Sonaca 200 mag wereldwijd de lucht in

The Sonaca 200 is EASA certified!

Sonaca Aircraft is now authorized to fly the Sonaca 200 under a European Airworthiness Certificate both in Europe and worldwide.

➡️ Press release: https://t.co/hBhULCT1Q4

Picture©Erwan Garel @AvgeeksFR @avgeekretweeter @EASA @AOPA @erwangarel pic.twitter.com/HHY6VTYhcx

Sonaca Aircraft(@ Sonaca_Aircraft)