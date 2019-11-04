“Student zijn is meer dan zuipen”: online campagne moet studenten leren omgaan met alcohol kg

04 november 2019

14u06

Bron: Belga 0 Met de online campagne 'student zijn is meer dan zuipen' door en voor studenten wil het VAD/De Druglijn bijdragen aan het kritisch leren omgaan met alchohol. Voor de campagne werd een Instagramaccount (@studentzijnis) gelanceerd om zoveel mogelijk studenten in Vlaanderen te bereiken. Dat meldt het Vlaams expertisecentrum voor Alcohol en andere Drugs (VAD) in een persbericht.

Onderzoek bij 36.000 studenten in Vlaanderen leert dat negen op de tien studenten alcohol drinkt. Twee derde daarvan drinkt minder dan tien glazen per week. Ook deze studenten stellen soms risicogedrag, zoals indrinken en bingedrinken. Maar het is vooral een minderheid die meer dan tien glazen per week drinkt, die het negatieve maatschappijbeeld over studenten en alcohol bepaalt. 'Student zijn' wordt al te vaak gereduceerd tot excessief drinken en de overlast die daarmee gepaard gaat, aldus het VAD.



De campagne wil een tegengewicht bieden aan deze negatieve beeldvorming. Vier studenten tonen wat het studentenleven allemaal te bieden heeft en hoe relatief alcohol daarin is. Via foto's, shortclips met quotes en tips schetsen de studenten hun dagdagelijkse activiteiten, met alle facetten van het studentenleven.



Op die manier versterken ze de norm dat de meeste studenten verstandig omgaan met alcohol en zorg dragen voor elkaar. De campagne wil het draagvlak onder studenten vergroten om kritisch te blijven kijken naar de rol en plaats van alcohol.