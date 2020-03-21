#SamenTegenCorona: met onze posters bedanken jullie alle helden van nu NLA

21 maart 2020

13u23 6 Wij samen tegen corona, dat is de boodschap die we uitdragen. In de weekendkrant van Het Laatste Nieuws zit vandaag een poster waarmee u uw eigen held(en) kunt bedanken. Dat zijn de verplegers, kassamedewerkers, rekkenvullers, postbodes ... die nu het beste van zichzelf geven. Maar ook de vrijwilligers die boodschappen doen voor anderen of een vriendin die mondmaskers stikt.

Onder de hashtag #SamenTegenCorona deelde u massaal uw posters waarmee u de helden van vandaag bedankt. Hier volgt een overzicht.

De poster is te vinden in de weekendkrant van Het Laatste Nieuws of u kunt die hier downloaden en afdrukken.

