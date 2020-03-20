#SamenTegenCorona: Marthe (10) zingt over lege stad, witte lakens als teken van solidariteit HLA

20 maart 2020

11u08 0 Samen tegen corona! We gaan door een moeilijke periode, maar je staat er zeker niet alleen voor. Dat blijkt uit de talloze hartverwarmende initiatieven in Vlaanderen. Wil je de mensen die in quarantaine zitten zelf steunen met een videoboodschap, of heb je een idee om je medemens te helpen, deel dan jouw initiatief, een hartverwarmende video, foto of bericht op sociale media met de hashtag #samentegencorona.

Al jouw videoboodschappen en acties om anderen te helpen, zoals een initiatief om boodschappen te doen voor je buren, zijn meer dan welkom. Je kan mailen naar samentegencorona@hln.be of whatsappen naar 0474/74.65.02.

VTM NIEUWS vliegt Vlaanderen door met drone

VTM NIEUWS stuurt elke dag een drone de lucht in om jouw boodschap te filmen. Gisteren vloog de drone door het Limburgse Borgloon. Het leverde mooie plaatjes op.

Vandaag trekt de drone vanaf 14 uur naar Herentals. Blijf vooral in uw kot, maar als u ons ziet overvliegen, laat van u horen! Wuif naar de camera, in de tuin, op uw balkon, vanuit uw raam. Laat een boodschap achter via spandoeken of gemaaid in het gras, doe een dansje, zwaai een vlag of ga voor nog iets helemaal anders.

Doet u iets speciaals, laat het dan nu al weten op vtmnieuws@vtm.be. Vermeld zeker ook uw telefoonnummer en adres.

Marthe en haar gezin maken een lied over de lege stad

De 10-jarige Marthe Vlaeminck uit Brugge heeft een eigen corona-lied geschreven. “Toen ik mijn lege stad zag, moest ik er iets over schrijven.” Na een ritje door Brugge was het haar opgevallen hoe niemand nog op straat liep. Ze stak met haar papa, singer-songwriter Bart Vlaeminck, de koppen bij elkaar en samen schreven ze een tekst. Het lied werd vervolgens met het hele gezin opgenomen.

Vlaanderen is solidair: applaus en witte lakens

Het begint een gewoonte te worden: al een aantal dagen op rij klinkt om 20u een hartverwarmend applaus voor de helden uit de zorg door de straten. Ook vandaag wil Vlaanderen zijn solidariteit tonen, en in tijden van social distancing doen we dat door een wit laken uit het raam te hangen.

Heb je zelf een wit laken buiten gehangen of klap je luid mee om 12 uur? Post dan jouw boodschap via Instagram met de hashtags #samentegencorona #mercivanuituwkot of stuur je foto via mail naar michelle.desmet@dpgmedia.be.