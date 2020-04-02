#SAMENTEGENCORONA: “Judolessen online, hoopgevende witte ballonnen en lintjes, en zoveel meer” Michelle Desmet

02 april 2020

12u51 0 Samen Tegen Corona! Het coronavirus verandert ons dagelijks leven. We moeten meer afstand nemen, maar gelukkig staan we er niet alleen voor. Wil je de mensen die in quarantaine zitten steunen met een videoboodschap, of heb je een idee om je medemens te helpen, deel dan jouw initiatief, een hartverwarmende video, foto of bericht op sociale media met de hashtag #samentegencorona.

Alle videoboodschappen en praktische ideeën om anderen te helpen, zoals een initiatief om boodschappen te doen voor je buren, zijn meer dan welkom. Je kan mailen naar samentegencorona@hln.be of whatsappen naar 0474/74.65.02.

Boodschap van hoop

In kinderboerderij Den Binnehof in Nieuwkerken-Waas, bij Sint-Niklaas, willen ze een boodschap van hoop brengen door de omheining te versieren met witte en groene lintjes.

Onlinelessen judo met levensechte geknutselde pop

Karin Belmans, trainster van judoschool Yoshi-Kan, zet haar leerlingen thuis aan het sporten. Met een geknutselde judopop kan ze kinderen de judotechnieken aanleren tijdens een onlinesessie.

Witte ballonnen

Deze drie kinderen uit Wuustwezel laten witte ballonnen op om een boodschap van hoop de wereld in te sturen.

Modeblogster respecteert hygiënemaatregelen op wel heel speciale manier

TikTok is een booming platform waarop zowel jong als oud zich kan uitleven. Annelies Hellem maakte vanuit haar kot deze video met haar schoonmama. De insteek van de video: “Wij bestrijden het virus desnoods met de grove middelen”.



Zeemeermin Lelie brengt magie in je huiskamer

Lieke Knoops, beter gekend als zeemeermin Lelie, zit niet stil. Naast livesessies maakt ze nu ook youtubevideo’s. Ze zorgt voor een ruim aanbod aan video’s waarin ze kinderen entertaint, denk aan: kleuren, puzzelen, knutselen en interactieve spelletjes.

De mooiste tekeningen

Balen steekt senioren hart onder de riem met blijmakertjes ❤️👵💌🖍️🖼️🙂 Info>https://t.co/eiTnLGJFSM #SamenTegenCorona 💪 pic.twitter.com/WTBx3Oo8eK Gemeente Balen(@ gemeenteBalen) link

Drone filmt warme boodschappen van inwoners Diepenbeek

Blijf vooral in uw kot, maar als u ons hoort overvliegen, wuif dan naar de camera, in de tuin, op uw balkon of vanuit uw raam. Via spandoeken, boodschap gemaaid in het gras, een dansje,...

Vandaag vliegt de drone boven Gooik.



Woordspeling om de collega’s in de zorg te bedanken

Er waart ook een andere virus binnen @UPCDuffel. Dankjewel voor alle collega's die zich dag en nacht inzetten in deze moeilijke tijden. #samentegencorona #veerkracht pic.twitter.com/dCBvm9dX0O roeland depreitere(@ roeldepreitere) link

Virtuele verhalen

De studenten en lectoren Kleuteronderwijs en Lager Onderwijs van de AP Hogeschool lezen virtueel verhaaltjes voor aan de allerkleinsten.

Online leer- en leesvoer met Luisterpunt Bib

Lezen en leren in deze coronatijden? Op de splinternieuwe website https://t.co/choepU78Fz vind je een schat aan lees- en leervoer voor jong en oud(er)! 😍#verspreidhetleesvirus #samentegencorona pic.twitter.com/fH9fl70NKg Luisterpuntbib(@ luisterpuntbib) link

