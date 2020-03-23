#SAMENTEGENCORONA

“Hartverwarmende tekeningen, ga eens op berenjacht en parochies laten klokken luiden uit waardering” Michelle Desmet

23 maart 2020

12u42 2 Samen Tegen Corona! Het coronavirus verandert ons dagelijks leven. We moeten meer afstand nemen, maar gelukkig staan we er niet alleen voor. Wil je de mensen die in quarantaine zitten steunen met een videoboodschap, of heb je een idee om je medemens te helpen, deel dan jouw initiatief, een hartverwarmende video, foto of bericht op sociale media met de hashtag #samentegencorona.

KLJ Nieuwrode haalt creativiteit boven

Om iedereen een hart onder de riem te steken, schilderde KLJ Nieuwrode een hartverwarmende boodschap op de grond. Ook online enthousiasmeren ze hun leden om te blijven ravotten, uiteraard met de boodschap ‘#blijfinuwkot’.

Artistieke kunstwerken met hartverwarmende boodschappen

Er werden opnieuw tientallen hoopgevende boodschappen getekend en geschilderd.

Lingeriefabrikant Van de Velde maakt mondmaskers

Lingeriefabrikant Van de Velde uit Schellebelle is sinds vorige week overgeschakeld op een gedeeltelijke productie van mondmaskers. “We zijn een sociaal bedrijf”, klinkt het bij CEO Marleen Vaesen, “daarom dragen wij graag ons steentje bij. Zolang het nodig is, zullen wij mondmaskers produceren. Het gaat om zo’n 1.000 à 1.500 stuks per dag. We doen dat kosteloos.”

Samen op knuffelberenjacht

Her en der duiken knuffelberen in het straatbeeld op. De berenjacht is een initiatief om kinderen tijdens het buitenspelen te entertainen. Er is maar één regel tijdens de berenjacht: plaats een beer aan je eigen raam en zoek tijdens een wandeling in jouw buurt naar andere beren.

Stefano Sturiale deelt gratis maaltijden uit voor mensen die het nodig hebben

De Genkse jongeman ging aan de slag met restjes uit het restaurant Ekoshop, waar hij werkt. “De mensen die het moeilijk hebben, kunnen me contacteren zodat we jullie kunnen verder helpen.”

“Laat om 20 uur de klokken luiden”

De Belgische bisschoppen roepen hun priesters op om als blijk van waardering en dank voortaan ’s avonds om 20 uur de klokken te doen luiden. Het is geen verplichting, maar een suggestie. “Parochies die het wensen, kunnen zich aansluiten bij wie ’s avonds applaudisseert voor wie zich inzet in de strijd tegen het coronavirus.”

De West-Vlaamse stad Ieper liet alvast zijn klokken luiden om dokters en verpleegkundigen te bedanken.

Kinderen uit Brasschaat bedanken hulpdiensten met tekeningen en cake

In Brasschaat kwamen broertjes Viktor en Lukas op het briljante idee om cake te bezorgen bij de hulpdiensten. “Gewoon om dankjewel te zeggen. We hebben de cake bij de bakker besteld zodat het zeker in orde was. De bakker heeft zelfs de helft van de cakes gesponsord”, vertelt mama Stefanie.

Annelou, Juliette en Céleste maakten een krijttekening op de oprit waar ze meer dan vier uren aan bezig waren, chapeau!