#SAMENTEGENCORONA: Dikke merci-box, quarantune, en we denken aan jullie Michelle Desmet

03 april 2020

16u49 0 Samen Tegen Corona! Het coronavirus verandert ons dagelijks leven. We moeten meer afstand nemen, maar gelukkig staan we er niet alleen voor. Wil je de mensen die in quarantaine zitten steunen met een videoboodschap, of heb je een idee om je medemens te helpen, deel dan jouw initiatief, een hartverwarmende video, foto of bericht op sociale media met de hashtag #samentegencorona.

Alle videoboodschappen en praktische ideeën om anderen te helpen, zoals een initiatief om boodschappen te doen voor je buren, zijn meer dan welkom. Je kan mailen naar samentegencorona@hln.be of whatsappen naar 0474/74.65.02.

Dikke Merci-box

“Zij dragen zorg voor ons, dus laten wij ook zorg dragen voor hen. Want wat zij nu doen, verdient een dikke, dikke merci!” Met dit initiatief van enkele Belgische ondernemers willen ze de zorgverleners een hart onder de riem steken. In de box zitten twee bereide maaltijden, drie lekkere drankjes en een leuk extraatje.

Opwarming voor “De Ronde tegen Corona”

Hier worden de benen al gretig getraind voor “De Ronde tegen Corona” zondag. Doe bovendien zelf mee: zondag vliegen VTM en HLN over heel Vlaanderen.



SANO Personal Training loopt in Vlaanderen

Beweging is belangrijk en dat vindt ook SANO. Zij zetten anderen aan het sporten via een gesloten Facebookgroep: “SANO loopt in Vlaanderen”. Hier worden wekelijks trainingsschema's gepubliceerd, net als video’s met tips rond voeding en opwarmingsoefeningen.

“We denken aan jullie”

Een team van zeventig medewerkers van het OCMW en van de buurt- en dienstencentra belt via Skype of telefoon op heel regelmatige basis naar Brugse 85-plussers. “Mensen zijn blij dat we aan hen denken”, klinkt het bij het team.

“Zolang we maar blijven zingen vanuit ons kot”

Eneco roept op om geld in te zamelen voor kwetsbare leerlingen zonder computer

Energieleverancier Eneco zet een actie op poten om DigitalForYouth.be te ondersteunen, een vzw die oude laptops inzamelt, ze gebruiksklaar maakt en die vervolgens laat verdelen onder kansarme jongeren die geen thuiscomputer hebben. Klanten van Eneco kunnen een financiële bijdrage schenken. Voor elk bedrag dat gestort wordt, zal Eneco de inzet verdubbelen. Bovendien schenken ze ook zelf 100.000 euro. Er werd ondertussen al zo’n 100.000 euro ingezameld.

Afghaanse vluchteling Qader (42) naait non-stop mondmaskers

“Ik wil iets terugdoen voor alle hulp die ik hier in België krijg”. Van ’s morgens tot ’s avonds zit Mohammad Qader Mohammadi (42) dezer dagen achter zijn naaimachine om mondmaskers te maken voor zorgverleners.

Hartverwarmend

Ook onze noorderburen rollen verschillende initiatieven uit om iedereen een warm hart toe te dragen. Boer Jan nam dat hart wel heel letterlijk.

Ook wij boeren steunen de zorgverleners! #samentegencorona #hartvoorelkaar #Nederland pic.twitter.com/4D68vg4YrZ Piet-Jan v/d eijk(@ PietJan_vdEijk) link

Klein gebaar, groot geluk

‘Quarantune’ met werfradio en discolichtjes

In Lokeren geven ze een originele invulling aan het dagelijks applaus aan de zorgsector. Vanuit haar appartement op de vierde verdieping speelt Lineke De Paep elke dag om 20 uur twee verzoeknummers van buurtbewoners.



Juf Ulrike (41) verrast kleuters met bezoek als paashaas

Verkleed als paashaas ging juf Ulrike van deur tot deur in Brugge om de kinderen te verrassen met chocolade. Voorwaarde was dat ze de voorbije week hun taakjes volledig afwerkten. “De reacties zijn heel erg leuk. Sommige kindjes zaten zelfs te wachten aan het raam tot de paashaas kwam”, zegt de kleuterjuf.

