#mercivanuitmijnkot: Hang een wit laken uit je raam en applaudisseer uit solidariteit Michelle Desmet

20 maart 2020

10u43 582 Heel wat bekende Vlamingen deelden massaal via sociale media een oproep om vrijdagmiddag, klokslag 12 uur, een wit laken uit je raam of op je balkon te hangen en luid te applaudisseren als teken van solidariteit. De oproep kwam eerder van een Vlaming in onze krant die hiermee iedereen wil verbinden en een hart onder de riem wil steken.

Een groot aantal BV’s maakte de afgelopen dagen een video met de oproep om mee te doen met de actie van vrijdag. Onder andere zanger Daan, Veerle Baetens, Véronique Leysen, Otto-Jan Ham en Dina Tersago steken hun schouders onder de hartverwarmende actie.

Merci aan alle zorgverleners, vrijwilligers en iedereen die ons in deze moeilijke coronatijden helpt.

Heb je zelf een wit laken buiten gehangen of klap je luid mee om 12 uur? Post dan jouw boodschap via Instagram met de hashtags #samentegencorona #mercivanuitmijnkot of stuur je video via mail naar video@hln.be!

Luid applaus

Eerder werd opgeroepen om dokters, verplegers en zorgkundigen te bedanken met een hartverwarmend applaus. Veel Vlamingen deelden dat via sociale media met de hashtag #samentegencorona.