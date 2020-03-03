#canyoubeatme Gesponsorde inhoud #canyoubeatme: nieuwe trend op sociale media doet Instagrammers unieke challenges aangaan Aangeboden door #canyoubeatme

03 maart 2020

08u00 0 Instagram is sinds kort in de ban van een nieuwe trend. In navolging van het tv-programma ‘Beat VTM’, waarin BV’s het opnemen tegen onbekende Vlamingen in unieke challenges, lanceren Instagrammers nu hun eigen challenges onder de hashtag #canyoubeatme. En hun volgers gaan de uitdagingen gretig aan.

De ‘milkshake challenge’, de ‘cinnamon challenge’, de danschallenges op TikTok: het internet smult ervan. VTM springt mee op de kar met hun programma ‘Beat VTM’, waarin sterren als Guga Baúl, Julie Van den Steen en Freek Braeckman zich wagen aan uitdagingen als olijfolieworstelen, apneuduiken of dernyfietsen.

Dat inspireert Belgische influencers nu tot het lanceren van hun eigen challenges onder de hashtag #canyoubeatme, waarbij ze met een unieke skill die ze hebben hun online volgers uitdagen. De boodschap? Verleg je grenzen eens en push jezelf om iets nieuws te leren. Hoe het allemaal begon? Met deze zeven influencers.

1. Margot Hallemans en de moeilijke yogapose

‘Familie’-actrice Margot Hallemans (26) doet al langer aan yoga en is docente in opleiding bij Radiant Light Yoga in Antwerpen. Zij heeft de moeilijke, maar populaire yogamove waarbij je ondersteboven op je hoofd balanceert helemaal onder de knie. Maar of haar volgers hem ook kunnen? Nou, die ondervinden al snel dat het er makkelijker uitziet dan het is.

2. Kim Van Oncen en de swaggerflip

Kim Van Oncen ken je misschien als Saartje uit de Eén-serie ‘Dertigers’. Of van op Instagram natuurlijk, waar ze 80.000 volgers heeft. Ze volgde het goede voorbeeld van Margot Hallemans en postte op 19 februari haar eigen challenge, waarbij ze een zonnebril en pet in één vlotte beweging – maar op een wel erg bijzondere manier – opzet. Het ziet er cool uit, maar of andere cool kids onder haar volgers het ook onder de knie krijgen?

3. Elindo Avastia en het liplezen

Elindo is een Nederlandse acteur, youtuber, zanger en drummer en zingt sinds vorig jaar bij De KetnetBand. Met zijn 51.000 volgers op Instagram deelt hij zijn reisavonturen, zijn liefde voor Disney en het leven zoals het is van een Ketnetgezicht. Zijn unieke skill? Hij kan liplezen en test met een simpel zinnetje of zijn volgers dat ook kunnen. Weet jij wat hij zegt?

4. Wout Verstappen en de truc met de schoen

Creatieveling Wout maakt furore in de musicalwereld, acteerde in ‘Ghost Rockers’ op Ketnet en scoort ook met zijn eigen escape room ‘Escaperoom Antwerp’, die hij twee jaar geleden opende. Zijn challenge? Hij kan zijn schoen met één slimme kick de lucht in lanceren en daarna opvangen met zijn rug. De vraag is nu: kunnen zijn 55.000 volgers dat ook?

5. Hanne Demeulenaere en de vliegensvlugge coin flip

De Roeselaarse ‘momfluencer’ Hanne maakt het graag gezellig met haar tweejarige dochtertje Juliette en zesjarige zoon Elias. Fotogenieke zeetripjes, boswandelingen of baksessies: they do it all. En challenges! Zoontje Elias kan vliegensvlug een muntje van op zijn elleboog de lucht in katapulteren en met zijn hand opvangen. Maar of Hannes 10.000 volgers ook zulke reflexen hebben?

6. Nicky Evrard en de magie met de voetbal

Als je net als de vierentwintigjarige Nicky goalkeeper bent voor de Belgische Red Flames, dan is je hele sportcarrière één grote uitdaging. En kan er dus nog wel eentje bij. Ze deelt met haar 4.300 volgers een truc met een voetbal. Met één arm de bal onder je oksel door full circle laten komen lijkt nog doenbaar. Maar met twee armen en twee ballen tegelijk? Dat is een ander paar mouwen.

7. Dorien Reynaert en de verrassend lastige breakdancemove

Ze acteerde in ‘De Buurtpolitie’ en speelt nu in ‘Familie’, is ambassadrice voor dierenprogramma ‘Beestig’ en organiseert met conceptagency Atmosfeer fantastische feestjes. Een bezige bij kan je Dorien Reynaert dus wel noemen. Sporten doet ze dan weer niet zo vaak en toch koos ze als challenge voor een uitdagende breakdancemove. De ‘Freeze’ vergt véél spierkracht en dat ondervinden Doriens volgers aan den lijve.

Zo ontstaat deze maand een ketting van challenges op social media en die zet zich naarstig verder met influencers als Bo Baesen, Meral Wouters en Laura Van Den Broeck. Vijfhonderd keer touwtjespringen of een toef slagroom opvangen met je mond: welke uitdaging ga jij aan?

Laat zien wat je in je mars hebt en recreëer een challenge of lanceer er zelf ook eentje onder de hashtag #canyoubeatme!