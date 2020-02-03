Reisblogkoppel wint award voor beste citytrip: “We zijn sprakeloos” emz

03 februari 2020

18u11 6 Zoersel Afgelopen zaterdag hebben Mik Simons (31) en Valerie Robeyn (30) de award gewonnen voor ‘Best Citytrip’ van het grootste Belgische influencerevenement voor reis- en lifestylebloggers, namelijk Bloggers UTD. Hun complete gids voor een driedaagse in Singapore maakte indruk op de jury. “We geven tips die we zelf nooit op het internet hebben kunnen vinden”, zegt Valerie.

Globetrotters Mik en Valerie vertrokken in oktober 2018 op wereldreis richting Afrika. Sinds april-mei 2019 besloten ze hun verhalen en foto’s te brengen op hun blog suitcasestories.be. Eind augustus 2019 verbleven ze vier dagen in Singapore. Met het reisverslag daarvan wonnen ze afgelopen zaterdag de award voor ‘Beste Citytrip’. “We zijn sprakeloos, want we hadden het helemaal niet verwacht, zeker omdat we nog niet lang bezig zijn. Het motiveert ons om te blijven doorgaan, al is de steun van onze fans zelfs nog meer waard dan de award”, zeggen Valerie en Mik.

Het duo vindt het wel jammer dat ze niet op de uitreiking aanwezig konden zijn. Momenteel verblijven ze immers in het west-Australische Perth, waar ze hun wereldreis voortzetten. “Wel hebben we een filmpje mogen opnemen om op de show te laten afspelen. Hopelijk zijn we er volgende keer opnieuw bij”, zegt Valerie.

Singapore in drie dagen

Volgens Valerie koos de jury hun reisgids wegens zijn volledigheid en persoonlijke beleving. “We beschrijven de volledige driedaagse route in Singapore. Daarbij geven we veel links voor kortingen. Ook verschaffen we de lezer allerlei handige tips. Gardens by the Bay, de grootste indoor waterval met plantentuin, is onze favoriete plek in Singapore. We raden dan bijvoorbeeld aan om daar vóór tien uur ‘s morgens heen te gaan, omdat je daar dan zo goed als alleen kan rondlopen”, licht Valerie toe.